Low-Carb, High-Protein Ground Turkey Zucchini Boats Be the first to rate & review! Summer-fresh zucchini brims with a zesty mix of peppers, ground turkey and spices in these ground turkey zucchini boats. Nothing goes to waste here, as the flesh from the zucchini gets chopped and mixed with the filling. To ensure they cook evenly, use zucchini that are similar in size. Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Low Carbohydrate Nut-Free Soy-Free Nutrition Notes Is Zucchini Healthy? Zucchini is loaded with nutrients, including vitamin C, potassium, magnesium and folate. It's also high in antioxidants, specifically the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin. Carotenoids have been shown to be powerful antioxidants that help protect the skin, eyes, bones and heart. Tips from the Test Kitchen Can I Use Summer Squash in This Recipe Instead? Yes, you can! Summer squash, also known as yellow squash, is a great substitute for zucchini. When shopping for summer squash, make sure they're firm to the touch. What Is Ancho Chile Powder and What's a Good Substitute? Ancho chile powder is a spice made from ancho chiles, which are dried poblano peppers. If you can't find ancho chile powder, you can substitute it with chipotle chile powder. Can I Use Regular Paprika Instead of Smoked Paprika? Yes, you can use regular paprika instead of smoked paprika, but it will give the dish a different flavor profile. Smoked paprika has an earthy, smoky flavor, while regular paprika is mild and sweet. Frequently Asked Questions Can You Freeze Uncooked Zucchini Boats? What About Cooked Zucchini Boats? No, we don't recommend freezing uncooked or cooked zucchini boats because they will be soggy after defrosting due to their high water content. Freezing zucchini works best when you'll be using it for fritters, casseroles and quick breads. How Do I Reheat Leftover Zucchini Boats? You can reheat leftover zucchini boats in a 350°F oven for 8 to 10 minutes or in a microwave on High until heated through. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 4 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise 1 tablespoon canola oil 12 ounces lean ground turkey 1 ¼ cups thinly sliced bell peppers 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic 1 tablespoon ancho chile powder 2 teaspoons ground cumin ¾ teaspoon salt, divided ½ teaspoon dried oregano ½ teaspoon smoked paprika 1 tablespoon tomato paste ¼ cup water ¾ cup shredded pepper Jack cheese ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange zucchini halves cut-side down on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until just tender, about 15 minutes. Let stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add turkey and peppers; cook, stirring often, until the turkey is browned and the peppers are mostly tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in garlic, ancho, cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt, oregano and smoked paprika; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomato paste; cook, stirring constantly, until the turkey and vegetables are coated, about 1 minute. Stir in water; cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Carefully scoop out the center from each cooled zucchini half, leaving a 1/2-inch-thick shell. Chop the scooped-out zucchini flesh; stir into the turkey mixture. Arrange the zucchini halves cut-side up on the baking sheet. Sprinkle evenly with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stuff about 1/3 cup turkey mixture into each zucchini half. Sprinkle evenly with cheese (about 1 1/2 tablespoons each). Bake until heated through and the cheese is melted, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro before serving. Equipment Parchment paper Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, June 2023