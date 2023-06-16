Low-Carb, High-Protein Ground Turkey Zucchini Boats

Nutrition Notes

Is Zucchini Healthy?

Zucchini is loaded with nutrients, including vitamin C, potassium, magnesium and folate. It's also high in antioxidants, specifically the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin. Carotenoids have been shown to be powerful antioxidants that help protect the skin, eyes, bones and heart.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I Use Summer Squash in This Recipe Instead?

Yes, you can! Summer squash, also known as yellow squash, is a great substitute for zucchini. When shopping for summer squash, make sure they're firm to the touch.

What Is Ancho Chile Powder and What's a Good Substitute?

Ancho chile powder is a spice made from ancho chiles, which are dried poblano peppers. If you can't find ancho chile powder, you can substitute it with chipotle chile powder.

Can I Use Regular Paprika Instead of Smoked Paprika?

Yes, you can use regular paprika instead of smoked paprika, but it will give the dish a different flavor profile. Smoked paprika has an earthy, smoky flavor, while regular paprika is mild and sweet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Freeze Uncooked Zucchini Boats? What About Cooked Zucchini Boats?

No, we don't recommend freezing uncooked or cooked zucchini boats because they will be soggy after defrosting due to their high water content. Freezing zucchini works best when you'll be using it for fritters, casseroles and quick breads.

How Do I Reheat Leftover Zucchini Boats?

You can reheat leftover zucchini boats in a 350°F oven for 8 to 10 minutes or in a microwave on High until heated through.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez