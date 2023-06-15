Mozzarella, Tomato & Prosciutto Sandwich

Nutrition Notes

Is Prosciutto Healthy?

Prosciutto, which means "ham" in Italian, is a type of cured pork that comes from the hind legs of pigs. While there are several different types of prosciutto, the kind you're most likely to use has been cured with salt and allowed to dry for several months (or in some cases, even years) in a very strict and carefully monitored process. One difference between prosciutto and other pork products, like traditional ham and bacon, is that prosciutto does not have to be cooked.

Prosciutto is often compared to bacon, because it's used the way bacon is commonly used in recipes—to wrap around other foods, like in our Prosciutto-Wrapped Mini Peppers, or atop pizza, like in our Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula. But nutrition-wise, prosciutto is closer to ham than it is to bacon. In fact, bacon has about two-and-a-half times more calories and four times more fat than prosciutto or ham. Prosciutto does tend to be higher in sodium than bacon or traditional ham, though, so if you are watching your sodium intake, you may want to limit the amount of prosciutto you use. Remember, though, to keep the big nutrition picture in mind, not just one meal. If you use the total amount of prosciutto in this recipe, you can simply reduce the amount of sodium in other meals and snacks throughout the day.

What Are the Benefits of Whole-Wheat Bread?

Whole-wheat bread contains whole grains—which means it contains good-for-your-gut fiber. Fiber helps keep things moving through your digestive tract and keeps you full longer than bread made with refined white flour. It also helps keep your blood sugar more stable and naturally contains nutrients that have been removed (and in some cases, put back in) during white flour's refining process.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

I Only Have Balsamic Glaze, Can I Use That Instead?

Although balsamic vinegar and balsamic glaze aren't the same, you can use balsamic glaze as a condiment for the sandwich. Balsamic glaze, also known as balsamic reduction, is balsamic vinegar that has been simmered until thick and syrupy, with a concentrated sweet and tangy flavor. Drizzle about 1 teaspoon of balsamic glaze on the mozzarella when assembling the sandwich. Note that using balsamic glaze will alter the nutritional profile of the recipe.

I Don't Like Arugula, Can I Use a Different Green?

Of course! Try baby spinach, watercress, radicchio or baby kale, which are all great substitutes for arugula.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Use Shredded Mozzarella Instead of Fresh?

Shredded mozzarella will have a different texture and flavor profile, so it's best to use fresh mozzarella. If you can't find fresh mozzarella, you can use sliced low-moisture mozzarella cheese instead.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez