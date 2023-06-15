Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes Mozzarella, Tomato & Prosciutto Sandwich Be the first to rate & review! This prosciutto sandwich takes the classic ham-and-cheese sandwich to a new level with savory prosciutto and fresh, creamy mozzarella. The toasted bread adds a nice crispiness that complements the softness of the fillings. If you want to enhance the basil flavor even more, a smear of pesto on the toasted bread will do the trick. By Marianne Williams Marianne Williams Marianne Williams has been a test kitchen professional for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. Her recipes have been featured in many publications, including Food & Wine, Real Simple, Southern Living, Health, Rachael Ray and other print and digital brands. Published on June 15, 2023

Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free

Is Prosciutto Healthy? Prosciutto, which means "ham" in Italian, is a type of cured pork that comes from the hind legs of pigs. While there are several different types of prosciutto, the kind you're most likely to use has been cured with salt and allowed to dry for several months (or in some cases, even years) in a very strict and carefully monitored process. One difference between prosciutto and other pork products, like traditional ham and bacon, is that prosciutto does not have to be cooked. Prosciutto is often compared to bacon, because it's used the way bacon is commonly used in recipes—to wrap around other foods, like in our Prosciutto-Wrapped Mini Peppers, or atop pizza, like in our Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula. But nutrition-wise, prosciutto is closer to ham than it is to bacon. In fact, bacon has about two-and-a-half times more calories and four times more fat than prosciutto or ham. Prosciutto does tend to be higher in sodium than bacon or traditional ham, though, so if you are watching your sodium intake, you may want to limit the amount of prosciutto you use. Remember, though, to keep the big nutrition picture in mind, not just one meal. If you use the total amount of prosciutto in this recipe, you can simply reduce the amount of sodium in other meals and snacks throughout the day. What Are the Benefits of Whole-Wheat Bread? Whole-wheat bread contains whole grains—which means it contains good-for-your-gut fiber. Fiber helps keep things moving through your digestive tract and keeps you full longer than bread made with refined white flour. It also helps keep your blood sugar more stable and naturally contains nutrients that have been removed (and in some cases, put back in) during white flour's refining process. Tips from the Test Kitchen I Only Have Balsamic Glaze, Can I Use That Instead? Although balsamic vinegar and balsamic glaze aren't the same, you can use balsamic glaze as a condiment for the sandwich. Balsamic glaze, also known as balsamic reduction, is balsamic vinegar that has been simmered until thick and syrupy, with a concentrated sweet and tangy flavor. Drizzle about 1 teaspoon of balsamic glaze on the mozzarella when assembling the sandwich. Note that using balsamic glaze will alter the nutritional profile of the recipe. I Don't Like Arugula, Can I Use a Different Green? Of course! Try baby spinach, watercress, radicchio or baby kale, which are all great substitutes for arugula. Frequently Asked Questions Can I Use Shredded Mozzarella Instead of Fresh? Shredded mozzarella will have a different texture and flavor profile, so it's best to use fresh mozzarella. If you can't find fresh mozzarella, you can use sliced low-moisture mozzarella cheese instead. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 1 (8-ounce) whole-wheat baguette, quartered crosswise 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 cup loosely packed baby arugula 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar 5 ounces sliced prosciutto (about 12 slices), torn into pieces 4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, torn into pieces 8 fresh basil leaves, torn 4 (1/4-inch-thick) tomato slices, halved crosswise Directions Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat oven to broil. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut each baguette piece in half horizontally; place cut-side up on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle the cut sides evenly with oil. Broil until toasted and golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer, cut-side up, to a clean work surface or platter. Place arugula in a small bowl; add balsamic vinegar and toss to coat. Arrange half of the prosciutto pieces evenly on the bottom baguette halves. Top evenly with mozzarella, basil, tomato slices, the remaining prosciutto and the arugula mixture. Replace top baguette halves.