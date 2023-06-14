You'll Want to Drizzle This Chipotle Ranch Dressing on Everything

Nutrition Notes

Is Ranch Dressing Healthy?

As creamy dressings go, this ranch dressing is a winner. We lighten it up by using reduced-fat sour cream and Greek yogurt. Greek yogurt contains protein and probiotics, those good-for-you bacteria that help keep your gut—and the rest of you—healthy. So while you're not sitting down and consuming a large amount of this dressing at a time, what you do use to dress your salad or dip your chicken into will add to your probiotic bottom line.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I Make This Recipe Dairy-Free?

Yes, you can swap in dairy-free yogurt and sour cream. Use your favorite store-bought brand or make your own! Just be mindful that swapping ingredients will alter the flavor and nutritional profile of the recipe.

What Do I Do with Leftover Chipotle Peppers?

Leftover chipotle peppers can be frozen in an ice cube tray or small container. Use them in Chipotle Chicken & Vegetable Soup, Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls, Honey-Chipotle Roasted Broccoli or Chipotle Chilaquiles. This versatile ingredient adds a bit of smoky flavor to any dish.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Adjust the Spice Level in This Recipe?

Yes, you can! Adjust the amount of chipotle peppers in the recipe, adding more or less to achieve the spice level that's right for you.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez