You'll Want to Drizzle This Chipotle Ranch Dressing on Everything Be the first to rate & review! This classic ranch dressing gets a kick of heat and smokiness from canned chipotle peppers and adobo sauce. Got extra peppers? Don't let them go to waste! Freeze them in an ice cube tray or small container to use later. Serve this zesty chipotle ranch dressing with crispy tater tots, french fries or drizzled on a chicken sandwich, or use it as a dipping sauce for fresh veggies. Published on June 14, 2023 Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Nutrition Notes Is Ranch Dressing Healthy? As creamy dressings go, this ranch dressing is a winner. We lighten it up by using reduced-fat sour cream and Greek yogurt. Greek yogurt contains protein and probiotics, those good-for-you bacteria that help keep your gut—and the rest of you—healthy. So while you're not sitting down and consuming a large amount of this dressing at a time, what you do use to dress your salad or dip your chicken into will add to your probiotic bottom line. Tips from the Test Kitchen Can I Make This Recipe Dairy-Free? Yes, you can swap in dairy-free yogurt and sour cream. Use your favorite store-bought brand or make your own! Just be mindful that swapping ingredients will alter the flavor and nutritional profile of the recipe. What Do I Do with Leftover Chipotle Peppers? Leftover chipotle peppers can be frozen in an ice cube tray or small container. Use them in Chipotle Chicken & Vegetable Soup, Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls, Honey-Chipotle Roasted Broccoli or Chipotle Chilaquiles. This versatile ingredient adds a bit of smoky flavor to any dish. Frequently Asked Questions Can I Adjust the Spice Level in This Recipe? Yes, you can! Adjust the amount of chipotle peppers in the recipe, adding more or less to achieve the spice level that's right for you. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients ½ cup whole-milk plain strained yogurt (such as Greek-style) ½ cup reduced-fat sour cream 1 ½ tablespoons chopped canned chipotle peppers in adobo, plus 1 1/2 tablespoons adobo sauce 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives 2 tablespoons water 1 teaspoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon lime juice ¼ teaspoon dried dill ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper Directions Whisk yogurt, sour cream, chipotles, adobo, chives, water, parsley, garlic powder, lime juice, dill, salt and pepper together in a medium bowl until smooth. To make ahead Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week.