Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds (Meal-Prep Friendly)

This easy overnight oats with chia seeds recipe is naturally sweetened with peaches, but any chopped fresh or frozen fruit works well here. Chia seeds thicken the mixture as it sits, and they offer a healthy dose of fiber and omega-3 fats. Store these oats in individual airtight containers (like a mason jar) for an easy breakfast on the go. By Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield is a Test Kitchen assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. After graduation, Amanda worked in the nonprofit sector as a marketing associate for a global nonprofit organization. In 2018, she pivoted into the food industry and began training in fine-dining restaurants around Atlanta. Later she gained her culinary degree from Johnson & Wales University and went on to work in a variety of kitchens from boutique restaurants to conference hotels. As a true foodie, Amanda seeks out nutritious and unique flavors to inspire others to eat happily and healthfully. When she's not cooking up delicious recipes, you can find her lap swimming in the pool or watching a good sci-fi movie. Published on June 13, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 8 hrs 10 mins Servings: 2 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High Fiber Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Nutrition Notes Why Do You Put Chia Seeds in Overnight Oats? Chia seeds up the nutrition content in overnight oats. They're loaded with good-for-your-gut fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, which help calm inflammation in your body and may protect you from chronic disease. They also add a nice protein boost to this recipe. Besides their nutritional qualities, chia seeds will help thicken the overnight oats, giving them a pudding-like consistency. Are Overnight Oats Good for Weight Loss? Oats are whole grains, and eating whole grains helps you feel full longer due to their fiber content (the protein in this recipe helps add to the feeling of fullness, too). There is also some evidence that beta-glucan, the soluble fiber found in oats, may encourage the release of a hormone that promotes satiety and that feeling of fullness. The combination of whole grains and protein will also help keep your blood sugar more level. When your hunger and blood sugar are stable, it keeps that "hangry" feeling at bay—which means you won't be grabbing the first food you see to stave it off. Is This Recipe Gluten-Free? Oats are inherently gluten-free, but there can be some cross-contamination with gluten-containing grains, depending on how the oats were grown and processed. For this reason, if you're watching your gluten intake, choose oats that have a gluten-free label. Tips from the Test Kitchen I'm Allergic to Nuts, Can I Use a Different Kind of Milk? Yes, you can swap in another milk. If you're using plant-based milk, our recommendation is to choose unsweetened, plain plant-based milk. Using a different milk, or one with flavorings and sweeteners, will affect the flavor and nutritional profile of the recipe. Can I Make This Recipe Dairy-Free? Yes, you can swap in dairy-free yogurt. Feel free to use your favorite brand of plant-based yogurt or make your own! Just be mindful that swapping ingredients will alter the flavor and nutritional profile of the recipe. Frequently Asked Questions What Are Some Other Flavor Combinations I Can Try? Try different spices, like ground ginger, cardamom or nutmeg. Instead of peaches, you can use chopped mangos, apricots or plums. If you don't want to use pecans, substitute them with chopped walnuts, cashews or almonds. Customize your overnight oats with your favorite flavor combinations. Just keep in mind that adding or swapping ingredients will alter the nutritional profile of the recipe. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 1 ⅓ cups unsweetened plain almond milk 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats ¼ cup low-fat plain strained yogurt (such as Greek-style) 1 tablespoon chia seeds ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon ⅛ teaspoon salt ¾ cup chopped peaches, thawed if frozen, divided ¼ cup chopped pecans plus 2 tablespoons, divided Pure maple syrup for serving (optional) Directions Combine almond milk, oats, yogurt, chia seeds, cinnamon, salt, 1/2 cup peaches and 1/4 cup pecans in a medium bowl; stir to mix well. Cover and refrigerate until the oats have absorbed the liquid and the mixture has thickened, at least 8 hours or up to 5 days. Divide the oats between 2 bowls. Top each bowl with 2 tablespoons peaches and 1 tablespoon pecans. Drizzle with maple syrup, if desired. To make ahead Refrigerate overnight oats (Step 1) in airtight containers for up to 5 days. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 390 Calories 23g Fat 40g Carbs 12g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Serving Size 1 1/2 cups Calories 390 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 40g 15% Dietary Fiber 11g 39% Total Sugars 8g Protein 12g 24% Total Fat 23g 29% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 3mg 1% Vitamin A 821IU 16% Vitamin C 4mg 4% Vitamin D 67IU 17% Vitamin E 7mg 49% Folate 10mcg 3% Vitamin K 2mcg 2% Sodium 291mg 13% Calcium 413mg 32% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 73mg 17% Potassium 408mg 9% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 2mcg 83% Omega 3 2g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. 