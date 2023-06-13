Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds (Meal-Prep Friendly)

Nutrition Notes

Why Do You Put Chia Seeds in Overnight Oats?

Chia seeds up the nutrition content in overnight oats. They're loaded with good-for-your-gut fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, which help calm inflammation in your body and may protect you from chronic disease. They also add a nice protein boost to this recipe. Besides their nutritional qualities, chia seeds will help thicken the overnight oats, giving them a pudding-like consistency.

Are Overnight Oats Good for Weight Loss?

Oats are whole grains, and eating whole grains helps you feel full longer due to their fiber content (the protein in this recipe helps add to the feeling of fullness, too). There is also some evidence that beta-glucan, the soluble fiber found in oats, may encourage the release of a hormone that promotes satiety and that feeling of fullness. The combination of whole grains and protein will also help keep your blood sugar more level. When your hunger and blood sugar are stable, it keeps that "hangry" feeling at bay—which means you won't be grabbing the first food you see to stave it off.

Is This Recipe Gluten-Free?

Oats are inherently gluten-free, but there can be some cross-contamination with gluten-containing grains, depending on how the oats were grown and processed. For this reason, if you're watching your gluten intake, choose oats that have a gluten-free label.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

I'm Allergic to Nuts, Can I Use a Different Kind of Milk?

Yes, you can swap in another milk. If you're using plant-based milk, our recommendation is to choose unsweetened, plain plant-based milk. Using a different milk, or one with flavorings and sweeteners, will affect the flavor and nutritional profile of the recipe.

Can I Make This Recipe Dairy-Free?

Yes, you can swap in dairy-free yogurt. Feel free to use your favorite brand of plant-based yogurt or make your own! Just be mindful that swapping ingredients will alter the flavor and nutritional profile of the recipe.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Some Other Flavor Combinations I Can Try?

Try different spices, like ground ginger, cardamom or nutmeg. Instead of peaches, you can use chopped mangos, apricots or plums. If you don't want to use pecans, substitute them with chopped walnuts, cashews or almonds. Customize your overnight oats with your favorite flavor combinations. Just keep in mind that adding or swapping ingredients will alter the nutritional profile of the recipe.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez