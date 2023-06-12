The Best Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition Notes

Is Rotisserie Chicken Healthy?

Rotisserie chicken can be a healthy shortcut to dinner and is a great source of protein. If you're watching your saturated fat intake, you may want to opt for mostly white meat, since it has about a third of the amount of saturated fat as dark meat does. The same goes for limiting the skin. Whether on the white or dark meat, the skin adds about 1.5 extra grams of saturated fat (for an extra 6 grams of total fat) per cup of diced chicken meat.

Some rotisserie chickens have also been brined or injected with a saline solution to add flavor and make sure they stay juicy while cooking (of note, the saline solution might also include other ingredients, including sweeteners and thickeners). This is great taste-wise, but if you're watching your sodium intake, it can really add to your daily quota. Then there are the seasonings the chicken may be coated with, which can add even more sodium to the list. Unfortunately, not all rotisserie chickens have a nutrition label. If this is the case, ask the deli manager how their chickens are cooked, including any added ingredients. If you want to skip the rotisserie chicken altogether, try our Best Poached Chicken in this recipe instead.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

What Is the Best Way to Shred Chicken?

To shred a rotisserie chicken, remove and discard the skin. Carefully separate the meat from the bones and discard any cartilage. Pull the chicken apart with your hands or two forks until shredded.

Can I Make This Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich Nut-Free?

Yes, you can swap in sunflower seeds for the nuts.

What Is Little Gem Lettuce and What Can I Use Instead?

Little Gem lettuce is a cross between romaine and butter lettuce, with tender green leaves and a mild, sweet flavor. If you can't find Little Gem lettuce, you can use romaine lettuce hearts instead.

What Are Some Other Ways to Use the Muhammara?

Use muhammara as a dip for raw vegetables, bread or pita chips. Add it to meal-prep bowls, spread it on sandwiches or spoon it over grilled chicken, grilled fish or grilled vegetables.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Use Store-Bought Muhammara?

Yes, you can. Please note that it will alter the nutritional profile of the recipe.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez