Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes The Best Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich Be the first to rate & review! This rotisserie chicken sandwich is flavored with a dressing inspired by muhammara—a Middle Eastern sauce made from roasted red peppers, breadcrumbs, walnuts and spices. We gave it our own spin by using almonds in the mixture. Cashews can also be used for a creamier result. The leftover sauce can be used as a condiment for just about anything, or as a dip for bread or veggies. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 12, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free High-Protein Sesame-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Nutrition Notes Is Rotisserie Chicken Healthy? Rotisserie chicken can be a healthy shortcut to dinner and is a great source of protein. If you're watching your saturated fat intake, you may want to opt for mostly white meat, since it has about a third of the amount of saturated fat as dark meat does. The same goes for limiting the skin. Whether on the white or dark meat, the skin adds about 1.5 extra grams of saturated fat (for an extra 6 grams of total fat) per cup of diced chicken meat. Some rotisserie chickens have also been brined or injected with a saline solution to add flavor and make sure they stay juicy while cooking (of note, the saline solution might also include other ingredients, including sweeteners and thickeners). This is great taste-wise, but if you're watching your sodium intake, it can really add to your daily quota. Then there are the seasonings the chicken may be coated with, which can add even more sodium to the list. Unfortunately, not all rotisserie chickens have a nutrition label. If this is the case, ask the deli manager how their chickens are cooked, including any added ingredients. If you want to skip the rotisserie chicken altogether, try our Best Poached Chicken in this recipe instead. Tips from the Test Kitchen What Is the Best Way to Shred Chicken? To shred a rotisserie chicken, remove and discard the skin. Carefully separate the meat from the bones and discard any cartilage. Pull the chicken apart with your hands or two forks until shredded. Can I Make This Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich Nut-Free? Yes, you can swap in sunflower seeds for the nuts. What Is Little Gem Lettuce and What Can I Use Instead? Little Gem lettuce is a cross between romaine and butter lettuce, with tender green leaves and a mild, sweet flavor. If you can't find Little Gem lettuce, you can use romaine lettuce hearts instead. What Are Some Other Ways to Use the Muhammara? Use muhammara as a dip for raw vegetables, bread or pita chips. Add it to meal-prep bowls, spread it on sandwiches or spoon it over grilled chicken, grilled fish or grilled vegetables. Frequently Asked Questions Can I Use Store-Bought Muhammara? Yes, you can. Please note that it will alter the nutritional profile of the recipe. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 1 (12-ounce) jar marinated roasted red peppers, drained ⅔ cup unsalted roasted almonds or cashews ¼ cup panko breadcrumbs 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 1 ½ teaspoons balsamic vinegar 1 teaspoon honey 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon ground coriander ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper ¼ cup mayonnaise 12 ounces shredded rotisserie chicken (about 3 cups) 1 cup loosely packed Little Gem lettuce leaves 8 slices whole-grain bread, toasted if desired Directions Place roasted red peppers, almonds (or cashews), panko, oil, lemon juice, vinegar, honey, salt, cumin, coriander and crushed red pepper in a mini food processor. Process until smooth and creamy (it's OK if some lumps remain), 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer 1/2 cup of the mixture to a medium bowl; add mayonnaise and stir until combined. (Reserve the remaining red pepper mixture for another use.) Add chicken to the bowl with the dressing; fold together until fully coated. Arrange lettuce leaves on 4 bread slices. Top with the chicken mixture (about 3/4 cup each). Top with the remaining bread slices. Slice the sandwiches in half before serving, if desired. Tips To make ahead Refrigerate muhammara and dressing (Step 1) separately airtight for up to 5 days. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 453 Calories 22g Fat 31g Carbs 33g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 sandwich Calories 453 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 31g 11% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 6g Protein 33g 66% Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 79mg 26% Vitamin A 624IU 12% Vitamin C 8mg 9% Vitamin D 2IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 59mcg 15% Vitamin K 29mcg 24% Sodium 876mg 38% Calcium 81mg 6% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 90mg 21% Potassium 448mg 10% Zinc 2mg 18% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved