Quick & Easy Sautéed Broccolini

Nutrition Notes

Is Broccolini Healthy?

Like broccoli, cauliflower, kale and Brussels sprouts, broccolini is a cruciferous vegetable. And like all cruciferous vegetables, broccolini is packed with nutrition, including vitamins C, E and K, as well as compounds that may help prevent certain types of cancer.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Help! My Broccolini Turned Brown—What Did I Do?

If your broccolini turned brown, you might have added the lemon juice too early. The acidity of the lemon juice reacts to the green pigment in broccoli, causing it to turn brown. To prevent this from happening, add the lemon juice right before serving.

What Other Recipes Can I Use Broccolini In?

We have several delicious and healthy recipes that feature broccolini, such as Caramelized Broccolini & White Beans, Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini, Steamed Broccolini with Creamy Lemon-Caper Sauce, Garlic-Anchovy Pasta with Broccolini, Gochujang Steak with Roasted Potatoes & Broccolini, Tandoori Grilled Tofu with Red Peppers & Broccolini and Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are You Supposed to Eat the Stems of Broccolini?

Yes, broccolini stems are completely edible. When sautéeing the broccolini, it's important to not overcook them. Cook them until tender-crisp and bright green, which should only take about 3 to 4 minutes.

What's the Difference Between Broccoli and Broccolini?

As mentioned previously, broccoli and broccolini are both cruciferous vegetables. The difference is that broccolini is a hybrid vegetable. It's a cross between broccoli and Chinese broccoli, with the flavor and texture of both vegetables.

Do You Cut the Ends Off Broccolini?

Yes, you will need to trim off the ends, about 1/4-inch from the bottom of the stalks.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez