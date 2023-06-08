Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Broccoli Recipes Quick & Easy Sautéed Broccolini Be the first to rate & review! Broccolini, with its long thin stems and small florets, is a cross between broccoli and gai lan or Chinese broccoli. This simple crisp-tender sautéed broccolini has zip from lemon and garlic and just a hint of heat from crushed red pepper. Serve alongside anything from roasted chicken to fish or steak. By Marianne Williams Marianne Williams Instagram Marianne Williams has been a test kitchen professional for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. Her recipes have been featured in many publications, including Food & Wine, Real Simple, Southern Living, Health, Rachael Ray and other print and digital brands. Published on June 8, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Nutrition Notes Is Broccolini Healthy? Like broccoli, cauliflower, kale and Brussels sprouts, broccolini is a cruciferous vegetable. And like all cruciferous vegetables, broccolini is packed with nutrition, including vitamins C, E and K, as well as compounds that may help prevent certain types of cancer. Tips from the Test Kitchen Help! My Broccolini Turned Brown—What Did I Do? If your broccolini turned brown, you might have added the lemon juice too early. The acidity of the lemon juice reacts to the green pigment in broccoli, causing it to turn brown. To prevent this from happening, add the lemon juice right before serving. Frequently Asked Questions Are You Supposed to Eat the Stems of Broccolini? Yes, broccolini stems are completely edible. When sautéeing the broccolini, it's important to not overcook them. Cook them until tender-crisp and bright green, which should only take about 3 to 4 minutes. What's the Difference Between Broccoli and Broccolini? As mentioned previously, broccoli and broccolini are both cruciferous vegetables. The difference is that broccolini is a hybrid vegetable. It's a cross between broccoli and Chinese broccoli, with the flavor and texture of both vegetables. Do You Cut the Ends Off Broccolini? Yes, you will need to trim off the ends, about 1/4-inch from the bottom of the stalks. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 1 pound broccolini, trimmed ½ cup water ½ teaspoon salt, divided 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest 1 tablespoon lemon juice ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper ¼ cup shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese Lemon wedges for serving (optional) Directions Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until just starting to soften, about 1 minute. Add broccolini; stir to coat in oil. Add water and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cover and cook, stirring once halfway through, until the broccolini is tender-crisp and bright green, 3 to 4 minutes. Uncover; stir in lemon zest, lemon juice, crushed red pepper and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with cheese. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 155 Calories 11g Fat 9g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size about 1 1/2 cups Calories 155 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 9g 3% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 3g Protein 5g 10% Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 1mg 0% Vitamin A 2048IU 41% Vitamin C 107mg 119% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 1mcg 0% Sodium 357mg 16% Calcium 113mg 9% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 2mg 0% Potassium 379mg 8% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.