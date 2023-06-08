Quick & Easy Sautéed Broccolini

Be the first to rate & review!

Broccolini, with its long thin stems and small florets, is a cross between broccoli and gai lan or Chinese broccoli. This simple crisp-tender sautéed broccolini has zip from lemon and garlic and just a hint of heat from crushed red pepper. Serve alongside anything from roasted chicken to fish or steak.

By
Marianne Williams
Marianne Williams
Marianne Williams

Marianne Williams has been a test kitchen professional for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. Her recipes have been featured in many publications, including Food & Wine, Real Simple, Southern Living, Health, Rachael Ray and other print and digital brands.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Sauteed Broccolini
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Nutrition Notes

Is Broccolini Healthy?

Like broccoli, cauliflower, kale and Brussels sprouts, broccolini is a cruciferous vegetable. And like all cruciferous vegetables, broccolini is packed with nutrition, including vitamins C, E and K, as well as compounds that may help prevent certain types of cancer.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Help! My Broccolini Turned Brown—What Did I Do?

If your broccolini turned brown, you might have added the lemon juice too early. The acidity of the lemon juice reacts to the green pigment in broccoli, causing it to turn brown. To prevent this from happening, add the lemon juice right before serving.

What Other Recipes Can I Use Broccolini In?

We have several delicious and healthy recipes that feature broccolini, such as Caramelized Broccolini & White Beans, Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini, Steamed Broccolini with Creamy Lemon-Caper Sauce, Garlic-Anchovy Pasta with Broccolini, Gochujang Steak with Roasted Potatoes & Broccolini, Tandoori Grilled Tofu with Red Peppers & Broccolini and Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are You Supposed to Eat the Stems of Broccolini?

Yes, broccolini stems are completely edible. When sautéeing the broccolini, it's important to not overcook them. Cook them until tender-crisp and bright green, which should only take about 3 to 4 minutes.

What's the Difference Between Broccoli and Broccolini?

As mentioned previously, broccoli and broccolini are both cruciferous vegetables. The difference is that broccolini is a hybrid vegetable. It's a cross between broccoli and Chinese broccoli, with the flavor and texture of both vegetables.

Do You Cut the Ends Off Broccolini?

Yes, you will need to trim off the ends, about 1/4-inch from the bottom of the stalks.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

  • 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

  • 1 pound broccolini, trimmed

  • ½ cup water

  • ½ teaspoon salt, divided

  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

  • ¼ cup shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

  • Lemon wedges for serving (optional)

Directions

  1. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until just starting to soften, about 1 minute. Add broccolini; stir to coat in oil. Add water and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cover and cook, stirring once halfway through, until the broccolini is tender-crisp and bright green, 3 to 4 minutes. Uncover; stir in lemon zest, lemon juice, crushed red pepper and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with cheese. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

155 Calories
11g Fat
9g Carbs
5g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size about 1 1/2 cups
Calories 155
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 9g 3%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 3g
Protein 5g 10%
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 1mg 0%
Vitamin A 2048IU 41%
Vitamin C 107mg 119%
Vitamin E 1mg 9%
Folate 1mcg 0%
Sodium 357mg 16%
Calcium 113mg 9%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 2mg 0%
Potassium 379mg 8%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Crispy Breakfast Potatoes
These Crispy Skillet Breakfast Potatoes Are Worth Waking Up For
45 mins
a recipe photo of the Easy Vegan Pizza
This Easy Vegan Pizza Will Impress Any Pizza Aficionado
40 mins
a recipe photo of the Easy Homemade Italian Dressing
The Only Italian Dressing Recipe You'll Ever Need
5 mins
a recipe photo of the Stuffed Pepper Casserole
Our Stuffed Pepper Casserole Is Packed with 23 Grams of Protein
55 mins
a recipe photo of the Pan Seared Salmon
Perfect Lemony-Garlic Pan-Seared Salmon in 15 Minutes
15 mins
a recipe photo of the Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach
Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach Is the Perfect Summer Dinner
30 mins
broccoli rabe vs broccolini
Broccoli Rabe vs. Broccolini
a recipe photo of the Fluffy Pancakes stacked with bananas and syrup
These Fluffy Pancakes Are Light & Airy
45 mins
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Onions
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions
35 mins
3-Ingredient One Pot Lemon Chicken Pasta
30 Days of Dinners Ready in Three Steps or Less
a recipe photo of the Kung Pao Tofu
Kung Pao Tofu
25 mins
3759239.jpg
Broccoli, Mushroom & Beef Stir-Fry
30 mins
5769399.jpg
Basic Green Soup
1 hr
One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach
One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach
25 mins
a recipe photo of the Caramelized Broccolini and White Beans
Caramelized Broccolini & White Beans
20 mins
Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing
38 Anti-Inflammatory Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes