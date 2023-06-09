Pasta alla Norma Is Like a Hug From Your Nonna

Nutrition Notes

How Do I Make This Recipe Gluten-Free?

You can easily make this recipe gluten-free by swapping the whole-wheat rigatoni with a gluten-free rigatoni or another type of gluten-free pasta. Or for a tasty variation, try serving the eggplant mixture over polenta, which is naturally gluten-free. You can use store-bought polenta or try our Creamy Polenta recipe.

Do You Need to Salt the Eggplant Before Cooking?

Many recipes recommend (generously) salting eggplant prior to cooking it in order to draw out some of its moisture. This helps keep the eggplant a bit firmer, but still tender, and prevents it from getting mushy. Some claim that it also helps reduce the bitterness of the eggplant. Salting eggplant, however, also adds a lot more sodium to the dish. For that reason, we do not recommend salting the eggplant for this recipe.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

What Is Ricotta Salata, and Can I Substitute It?

Ricotta salata is an Italian cheese made from fresh ricotta that is pressed, salted and aged. It has a firm texture that can be crumbled, sliced or grated. The flavor is mild and salty. If you can't find ricotta salata, you can substitute it with feta, Pecorino Romano or cotija cheese.

What's the Best Way to Store Leftovers? How Do I Reheat Them?

It's best to store the sauce and cooked pasta separately to prevent the pasta from getting too soggy. Refrigerate the sauce and cooked pasta in airtight containers for up to 4 days. Reheat on the stovetop or in the microwave on High until warm.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Does Pasta Alla Norma Come From?

Pasta alla Norma is a pasta dish from Catania, the second largest city in Sicily. The dish was named after Vincenzo Bellini's opera Norma. It is said that when Italian writer Nino Martoglio first tried the pasta, he loved it so much that he exclaimed "This is a real Norma!" as a way of describing the dish as a masterpiece.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez