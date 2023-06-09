Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Pasta and Noodle Recipes Pasta alla Norma Is Like a Hug From Your Nonna Be the first to rate & review! Pasta alla Norma is a Sicilian pasta dish traditionally made with eggplant, tomatoes and ricotta salata. While not traditional, our version includes a splash of balsamic vinegar and fennel seeds for sweetness and flavor. Ricotta salata is a firm, salty cheese that, along with basil, brings brightness to this easy vegetarian dish. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Instagram Website Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. Published on June 9, 2023 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Active Time: 50 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Healthy Pregnancy Heart Healthy High Fiber Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Nutrition Notes How Do I Make This Recipe Gluten-Free? You can easily make this recipe gluten-free by swapping the whole-wheat rigatoni with a gluten-free rigatoni or another type of gluten-free pasta. Or for a tasty variation, try serving the eggplant mixture over polenta, which is naturally gluten-free. You can use store-bought polenta or try our Creamy Polenta recipe. Do You Need to Salt the Eggplant Before Cooking? Many recipes recommend (generously) salting eggplant prior to cooking it in order to draw out some of its moisture. This helps keep the eggplant a bit firmer, but still tender, and prevents it from getting mushy. Some claim that it also helps reduce the bitterness of the eggplant. Salting eggplant, however, also adds a lot more sodium to the dish. For that reason, we do not recommend salting the eggplant for this recipe. Tips from the Test Kitchen What Is Ricotta Salata, and Can I Substitute It? Ricotta salata is an Italian cheese made from fresh ricotta that is pressed, salted and aged. It has a firm texture that can be crumbled, sliced or grated. The flavor is mild and salty. If you can't find ricotta salata, you can substitute it with feta, Pecorino Romano or cotija cheese. What's the Best Way to Store Leftovers? How Do I Reheat Them? It's best to store the sauce and cooked pasta separately to prevent the pasta from getting too soggy. Refrigerate the sauce and cooked pasta in airtight containers for up to 4 days. Reheat on the stovetop or in the microwave on High until warm. Frequently Asked Questions Where Does Pasta Alla Norma Come From? Pasta alla Norma is a pasta dish from Catania, the second largest city in Sicily. The dish was named after Vincenzo Bellini's opera Norma. It is said that when Italian writer Nino Martoglio first tried the pasta, he loved it so much that he exclaimed "This is a real Norma!" as a way of describing the dish as a masterpiece. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 2 large eggplants (about 21 ounces each) unpeeled and cubed (1-inch) 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar 8 medium cloves garlic, chopped 1 tablespoon tomato paste 1 (28-ounce) can no-salt-added whole peeled plum tomatoes, undrained 1 large basil sprig, plus basil leaves for garnish ¾ teaspoon fennel seeds ¾ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper 1 pound whole-wheat rigatoni 6 tablespoons crumbled ricotta salata cheese Directions Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 375°F. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Combine eggplant, 3 tablespoons oil and vinegar in a large bowl; toss to coat. Divide the mixture evenly among the prepared baking sheets; spread into an even layer. Bake until the eggplant is golden-brown and tender, 35 to 40 minutes, stirring once and rotating the pans between top and bottom racks halfway through. Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add garlic; cook, stirring often, until tender, about 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste; cook, stirring constantly, until darkened in color, about 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, basil sprig, fennel seeds, salt and crushed red pepper; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally and using the back of a spoon to break up the tomatoes, until the mixture is thickened and the flavors meld, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat. Remove and discard the basil sprig. While the sauce simmers, bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add pasta; cook according to package directions until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water. Stir the baked eggplant into the tomato sauce. Add the pasta and the reserved cooking water; stir until evenly coated. Divide among 6 bowls; top with ricotta salata. Garnish with basil leaves, if desired. Equipment Parchment paper Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 336 Calories 10g Fat 52g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Serving Size about 1 1/2 cups Calories 336 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 52g 19% Dietary Fiber 8g 29% Total Sugars 8g Protein 11g 22% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 1mg 0% Vitamin A 310IU 6% Vitamin C 8mg 9% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 17mcg 4% Vitamin K 7mcg 6% Sodium 322mg 14% Calcium 36mg 3% Iron 5mg 28% Magnesium 13mg 3% Potassium 523mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts.