Pasta alla Norma Is Like a Hug From Your Nonna

Pasta alla Norma is a Sicilian pasta dish traditionally made with eggplant, tomatoes and ricotta salata. While not traditional, our version includes a splash of balsamic vinegar and fennel seeds for sweetness and flavor. Ricotta salata is a firm, salty cheese that, along with basil, brings brightness to this easy vegetarian dish.

By
Liv Dansky
Olivia Dansky headshot
Liv Dansky

Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun.

Published on June 9, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Pasta alla Norma
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle
Active Time:
50 mins
Total Time:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Healthy Pregnancy Heart Healthy High Fiber Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Nutrition Notes

How Do I Make This Recipe Gluten-Free?

You can easily make this recipe gluten-free by swapping the whole-wheat rigatoni with a gluten-free rigatoni or another type of gluten-free pasta. Or for a tasty variation, try serving the eggplant mixture over polenta, which is naturally gluten-free. You can use store-bought polenta or try our Creamy Polenta recipe.

Do You Need to Salt the Eggplant Before Cooking?

Many recipes recommend (generously) salting eggplant prior to cooking it in order to draw out some of its moisture. This helps keep the eggplant a bit firmer, but still tender, and prevents it from getting mushy. Some claim that it also helps reduce the bitterness of the eggplant. Salting eggplant, however, also adds a lot more sodium to the dish. For that reason, we do not recommend salting the eggplant for this recipe.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

What Is Ricotta Salata, and Can I Substitute It?

Ricotta salata is an Italian cheese made from fresh ricotta that is pressed, salted and aged. It has a firm texture that can be crumbled, sliced or grated. The flavor is mild and salty. If you can't find ricotta salata, you can substitute it with feta, Pecorino Romano or cotija cheese.

What's the Best Way to Store Leftovers? How Do I Reheat Them?

It's best to store the sauce and cooked pasta separately to prevent the pasta from getting too soggy. Refrigerate the sauce and cooked pasta in airtight containers for up to 4 days. Reheat on the stovetop or in the microwave on High until warm.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Does Pasta Alla Norma Come From?

Pasta alla Norma is a pasta dish from Catania, the second largest city in Sicily. The dish was named after Vincenzo Bellini's opera Norma. It is said that when Italian writer Nino Martoglio first tried the pasta, he loved it so much that he exclaimed "This is a real Norma!" as a way of describing the dish as a masterpiece.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggplants (about 21 ounces each) unpeeled and cubed (1-inch)

  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

  • 8 medium cloves garlic, chopped

  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste

  • 1 (28-ounce) can no-salt-added whole peeled plum tomatoes, undrained

  • 1 large basil sprig, plus basil leaves for garnish

  • ¾ teaspoon fennel seeds

  • ¾ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

  • 1 pound whole-wheat rigatoni

  • 6 tablespoons crumbled ricotta salata cheese

Directions

  1. Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 375°F. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Combine eggplant, 3 tablespoons oil and vinegar in a large bowl; toss to coat. Divide the mixture evenly among the prepared baking sheets; spread into an even layer. Bake until the eggplant is golden-brown and tender, 35 to 40 minutes, stirring once and rotating the pans between top and bottom racks halfway through.

  2. Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add garlic; cook, stirring often, until tender, about 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste; cook, stirring constantly, until darkened in color, about 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, basil sprig, fennel seeds, salt and crushed red pepper; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally and using the back of a spoon to break up the tomatoes, until the mixture is thickened and the flavors meld, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat. Remove and discard the basil sprig.

  3. While the sauce simmers, bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add pasta; cook according to package directions until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water.

  4. Stir the baked eggplant into the tomato sauce. Add the pasta and the reserved cooking water; stir until evenly coated. Divide among 6 bowls; top with ricotta salata. Garnish with basil leaves, if desired.

Equipment

Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

336 Calories
10g Fat
52g Carbs
11g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Serving Size about 1 1/2 cups
Calories 336
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 52g 19%
Dietary Fiber 8g 29%
Total Sugars 8g
Protein 11g 22%
Total Fat 10g 13%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 1mg 0%
Vitamin A 310IU 6%
Vitamin C 8mg 9%
Vitamin E 1mg 9%
Folate 17mcg 4%
Vitamin K 7mcg 6%
Sodium 322mg 14%
Calcium 36mg 3%
Iron 5mg 28%
Magnesium 13mg 3%
Potassium 523mg 11%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

