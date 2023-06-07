How to Make Thai Iced Tea

Thai iced tea is a delicious, refreshing beverage made with Thai iced tea mix (which can be loose leaf or powdered, and often contains spices, sweetener and sometimes food coloring to give it its signature orange hue) and dairy, then topped with half-and-half.

You can also make Thai iced tea without added sugar, here's how:

1. Follow Steps 1 and 2 (below) using 3 Tbsp. Purecane sugar cane-based zero-calorie sweetener (or granulated stevia) in place of the granulated sugar.

2. When ready to drink, combine 1¼ cups each whole (or reduced-fat) milk and unsweetened plain (or vanilla) almond milk and ¾ cup no-added-sugar vanilla-flavored whey protein powder in a blender; process until combined.

3. Fill a tall glass ¾ full with ice and pour the tea over it. If you'd like to add sweetness, add a squirt (approximately ⅛ teaspoon) of Sweetleaf Caramel Sweet Drops to the tea, then stir in about ⅓ cup of the milk-blend mixture. Top each glass with 1 Tbsp. half-and-half.

Makes 8 10-ounce servings

Nutriton information: 90 calories, 4g fat (2g sat. fat), 22mg cholesterol, 8g carbohydrates, 3g total sugars, 0g added sugar, 8g protein, 0g fiber, 73mg sodium, 128mg potassium