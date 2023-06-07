Healthy Recipes Healthy Drink Recipes Healthy Tea Recipes Healthy Iced Tea Recipes How to Make Thai Iced Tea Be the first to rate & review! Thai iced tea fans, rejoice! This recipe yields restaurant-quality Thai iced tea that's lower in added sugar. You can either make a big batch to serve to friends and family or mix up individual glasses as you desire (see Note). If you're managing your blood sugar, we also have a sugar-free version made with zero-calorie sweetener. Cheers! By Su-Jit Lin Su-Jit Lin Instagram Website Su-Jit Lin is a freelance journalist who has written about food, travel and culture since 2007 for publications that include EatingWell, Well + Good, HuffPost, Serious Eats, Simply Recipes, The Spruce Eats, Yummly, AllRecipes, Al Jazeera, The Kitchn, Epicurious and others. Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 3 hrs Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Thai iced tea is a delicious, refreshing beverage made with Thai iced tea mix (which can be loose leaf or powdered, and often contains spices, sweetener and sometimes food coloring to give it its signature orange hue) and dairy, then topped with half-and-half. You can also make Thai iced tea without added sugar, here's how: 1. Follow Steps 1 and 2 (below) using 3 Tbsp. Purecane sugar cane-based zero-calorie sweetener (or granulated stevia) in place of the granulated sugar. 2. When ready to drink, combine 1¼ cups each whole (or reduced-fat) milk and unsweetened plain (or vanilla) almond milk and ¾ cup no-added-sugar vanilla-flavored whey protein powder in a blender; process until combined. 3. Fill a tall glass ¾ full with ice and pour the tea over it. If you'd like to add sweetness, add a squirt (approximately ⅛ teaspoon) of Sweetleaf Caramel Sweet Drops to the tea, then stir in about ⅓ cup of the milk-blend mixture. Top each glass with 1 Tbsp. half-and-half. Makes 8 10-ounce servings Nutriton information: 90 calories, 4g fat (2g sat. fat), 22mg cholesterol, 8g carbohydrates, 3g total sugars, 0g added sugar, 8g protein, 0g fiber, 73mg sodium, 128mg potassium Ingredients 8 cups water ⅓ cup granulated sugar ¾ cup loose-leaf Thai tea mix, such as Pantai or Number One 1 cup whole or reduced-fat milk ½ cup unsweetened plain or vanilla almond milk Ice for serving 6 tablespoons half-and-half Directions Bring water to a boil. Meanwhile, place sugar into a glass measuring cup, a heat-resistant pitcher or a cold-brew maker with a capacity of at least 8 cups or 2 quarts. Place tea leaves in a fine-mesh strainer. Set the strainer over the vessel with the sugar; pour the hot water over the tea, submerging the leaves. Let the tea leaves steep until the tea is room temperature, 45 minutes or up to 2 hours. (If your container doesn't permit the strainer to sit above it with the tea leaves submerged in the water, add the loose tea leaves directly to the water, then pour the tea through a strainer into a storage container after the tea is done steeping.) Discard the tea leaves. Refrigerate the tea until cold, 2 hours or up to 5 days. (Note: If using a cold-brew pitcher, do not secure it so that it's airtight—you want to let some steam escape for safety.) When ready to drink (for how to make individual drinks, see Note), mix milk and almond milk into the tea. Fill 6 tall glasses ¾ full with ice and pour the tea over the ice. Add 1 tablespoon half-and-half to each glass. Stir and enjoy—it's even better through a reusable metal straw, which helps keep it cooler! Note To make individual drinks, combine milk and almond milk in a sealable container and refrigerate for up to 5 days. To make each drink, fill a glass ¾ full with ice. Add 1 cup tea and ¼ cup milk mixture; stir. Top with 1 tablespoon half-and-half, stir again. To make ahead Refrigerate tea for up to 5 days. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 91 Calories 3g Fat 14g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 10 ounces Calories 91 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Total Sugars 13g Added Sugars 11g 22% Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 3g 4% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 10mg 3% Vitamin A 151IU 3% Vitamin D 30IU 8% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 2mcg 1% Sodium 49mg 2% Calcium 114mg 9% Magnesium 9mg 2% Potassium 72mg 2% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved