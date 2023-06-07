Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach Is the Perfect Summer Dinner

This luscious weeknight pasta dish features burrata cheese—a soft cow's-milk cheese that looks similar to fresh mozzarella but features a creamy center that melts beautifully. You can substitute chopped fresh summer-ripe tomatoes for the cherry tomatoes. If they are plump and juicy they will moisten and flavor the pasta well so you can hold back on adding the full amount of pasta water. Serve with crusty garlic bread and a green salad on the side.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

Published on June 7, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle
Active Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Nutrition Notes

Is Burrata Cheese Healthy?

Burrata is similar to fresh mozzarella cheese in taste, appearance and nutrition. Like mozzarella cheese, burrata contains important nutrients, including calcium and protein. According to the USDA, one serving of burrata will give you 15% of your daily calcium requirement, which is higher than the amount of calcium in one serving of mozzarella at 6%. Like mozzarella, burrata also contains probiotics, those good-for-you bacteria that create a healthy microbiome—and consequently, a healthier you. Because burrata is filled with cream, it's higher in saturated fat than mozzarella.

What Are the Benefits of Using Whole-Wheat Pasta?

Whole-wheat pasta gives you more vitamins, minerals and fiber than pasta made with refined white flour—even if the white-flour pasta is enriched (one exception is that enriched pasta has more folate). For example, compared to enriched pasta made with refined flour, whole-wheat pasta has three times as much magnesium, twice as much calcium and fiber and more than twice as much potassium per serving, according to the USDA. The fiber in whole-wheat pasta is mostly the insoluble type, which will keep you fuller longer and help keep things moving through your gut.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

How Long Do Leftovers Keep in the Fridge?

We recommend eating the pasta immediately, as the sauce will congeal and the burrata will lose its deliciousness.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Eat the Skin of Burrata?

Yes, you can eat the skin of burrata, which is simply a thin, delicate layer of fresh mozzarella cheese.

Do You Need to Drain the Water from Burrata?

Yes, you will need to drain the water that burrata is stored in. Storing in water keeps the burrata moist and helps retain its shape.

Where Can You Buy Burrata?

Burrata can be found in the cheese sections of many supermarkets and grocery stores, often next to containers of fresh mozzarella cheese. You can also find burrata in specialty cheese shops.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces whole-wheat fettuccine or linguine

  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1 ½ tablespoons finely chopped garlic

  • ½ teaspoon salt-free Italian seasoning

  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

  • 3 cups halved cherry tomatoes

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

  • 3 cups packed baby spinach (about 3 oz.)

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish

  • 8 ounces burrata cheese

Directions

  1. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta cooking water; drain the pasta and set aside.

  2. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large high-sided skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes; cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes burst and become saucy, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in salt and pepper. Remove from heat.

  3. Add the pasta and the reserved cooking water to the tomato mixture in the skillet; toss to combine. Add spinach and basil; toss to combine. Return to medium heat; cook, stirring often, until the pasta is coated with sauce and the spinach is wilted, about 2 minutes. Tear burrata into pieces and gently stir into the mixture. Divide among 4 bowls; garnish with additional basil, if desired. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

493 Calories
30g Fat
49g Carbs
20g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size about 1 1/4 cups
Calories 493
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 49g 18%
Dietary Fiber 7g 25%
Total Sugars 5g
Protein 20g 40%
Total Fat 30g 38%
Saturated Fat 10g 50%
Cholesterol 41mg 14%
Vitamin A 2946IU 59%
Vitamin C 23mg 26%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 58mcg 15%
Vitamin K 123mcg 103%
Sodium 344mg 15%
Calcium 363mg 28%
Iron 3mg 17%
Magnesium 103mg 25%
Potassium 543mg 12%
Zinc 2mg 18%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

