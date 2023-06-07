Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach Is the Perfect Summer Dinner

Nutrition Notes

Is Burrata Cheese Healthy?

Burrata is similar to fresh mozzarella cheese in taste, appearance and nutrition. Like mozzarella cheese, burrata contains important nutrients, including calcium and protein. According to the USDA, one serving of burrata will give you 15% of your daily calcium requirement, which is higher than the amount of calcium in one serving of mozzarella at 6%. Like mozzarella, burrata also contains probiotics, those good-for-you bacteria that create a healthy microbiome—and consequently, a healthier you. Because burrata is filled with cream, it's higher in saturated fat than mozzarella.

What Are the Benefits of Using Whole-Wheat Pasta?

Whole-wheat pasta gives you more vitamins, minerals and fiber than pasta made with refined white flour—even if the white-flour pasta is enriched (one exception is that enriched pasta has more folate). For example, compared to enriched pasta made with refined flour, whole-wheat pasta has three times as much magnesium, twice as much calcium and fiber and more than twice as much potassium per serving, according to the USDA. The fiber in whole-wheat pasta is mostly the insoluble type, which will keep you fuller longer and help keep things moving through your gut.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

How Long Do Leftovers Keep in the Fridge?

We recommend eating the pasta immediately, as the sauce will congeal and the burrata will lose its deliciousness.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Eat the Skin of Burrata?

Yes, you can eat the skin of burrata, which is simply a thin, delicate layer of fresh mozzarella cheese.

Do You Need to Drain the Water from Burrata?

Yes, you will need to drain the water that burrata is stored in. Storing in water keeps the burrata moist and helps retain its shape.

Where Can You Buy Burrata?

Burrata can be found in the cheese sections of many supermarkets and grocery stores, often next to containers of fresh mozzarella cheese. You can also find burrata in specialty cheese shops.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez