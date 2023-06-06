Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Egg Recipes This Spinach & Feta Frittata Is as Simple as It Gets Be the first to rate & review! Think you don't have time for a healthy breakfast? Think again. This simple spinach-and-feta frittata is easy to pull together, needing only 3 minutes on the stovetop before finishing in the oven. It's easy to modify by adding your favorite veggies to the mix before you pop it in the oven. Try adding chopped tomato, or swapping the wilted spinach for arugula or kale. Frittatas reheat beautifully. If you have leftovers, reheat them for 30 seconds in the microwave or until warm. By Carolyn Malcoun Carolyn Malcoun Instagram Twitter As EatingWell's food editor, Carolyn Malcoun searches for cool farmers, chefs and other food stories to tell. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin and a culinary arts degree from New England Culinary Institute. She started at EatingWell as an intern in the Test Kitchen in 2005 and joined the editorial team soon after. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 6, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 large eggs ¼ teaspoon ground pepper ¼ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil 4 cups baby spinach (half of a 5-oz. bag), chopped ¼ cup crumbled feta Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Whisk eggs, pepper and salt in a large bowl. Heat oil in a medium ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add spinach; cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 3 minutes. Add the egg mixture and sprinkle with feta. Transfer the pan to the oven. Bake until the frittata is set, about 10 minutes Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 192 Calories 13g Fat 3g Carbs 15g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 slice Calories 192 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 3g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 1g Protein 15g 30% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 380mg 127% Vitamin A 4247IU 85% Vitamin C 16mg 18% Vitamin D 84IU 21% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 50mcg 13% Vitamin K 273mcg 228% Sodium 417mg 18% Calcium 156mg 12% Iron 4mg 22% Magnesium 54mg 13% Potassium 146mg 3% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved