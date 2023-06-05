Our Stuffed Pepper Casserole Is Packed with 23 Grams of Protein

Nutrition Notes

What Does 90%-Lean Ground Beef Mean?

When you see the percentage of leanness on ground beef packages, it's referring to the ratio of meat to fat. In this case, 90%-lean ground beef is 90% meat and 10% fat. If a package says 85%-lean ground beef, that would have 85% meat and 15% fat.

Certain percentages of fat tend to work better for certain uses. For example, you might want 85%-lean ground beef for a burger so that it doesn't dry out as much during the cooking process. But for casseroles, leaner ground beef works better so that your casserole isn't swimming in extra fat.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I Use a Different Protein in This Recipe?

Yes, you can substitute with ground turkey or crumbled tofu. Please note that this will alter the nutritional profile of the recipe.

Can I Use Regular Paprika Instead of Smoked Paprika?

Yes, you can use regular paprika instead of smoked paprika, but it won't have that distinct smoky flavor that you get with smoked paprika. Regular paprika is a ground spice made from dried sweet chile peppers and has a mild flavor. Smoked paprika is made from dried sweet chile peppers that are smoked over wood during the drying process, which gives it a smoky flavor.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Side Dishes Can I Serve with Stuffed Pepper Casserole?

There are many side dishes that pair well with Stuffed Pepper Casserole, such as Roasted Broccoli, Balsamic-Roasted Mushrooms with Parmesan, Massaged Kale Salad, Simple Cabbage Salad, Maple Roasted Carrots, Lemon-Garlic Green Beans, Roasted Asparagus, Cheesy Roasted Cauliflower or a simple side salad.

I'm Looking for More Stuffed Pepper Recipes, Do You Have Any?

Absolutely! Try our classic Stuffed Peppers, Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers, Chicken Parmesan & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers, Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers, Chicken-&-Rice-Stuffed Peppers with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce, Baked Spinach, Feta & Egg-Stuffed Peppers, Fajita-Inspired Chicken-Stuffed Peppers or Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez