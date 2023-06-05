Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Casserole Recipes Our Stuffed Pepper Casserole Is Packed with 23 Grams of Protein Be the first to rate & review! You won't be stuffing any peppers for this stuffed pepper casserole, but you will be enjoying the sweet and smoky combination of flavors coming from bell peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, smoked paprika and ground beef. You can use precooked rice from the package or leftover brown rice if you have it. If using leftover rice, you will need about 1 1/2 cups. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Instagram Website Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. Published on June 5, 2023 In this case, 90%-lean ground beef is 90% meat and 10% fat. If a package says 85%-lean ground beef, that would have 85% meat and 15% fat. Certain percentages of fat tend to work better for certain uses. For example, you might want 85%-lean ground beef for a burger so that it doesn't dry out as much during the cooking process. But for casseroles, leaner ground beef works better so that your casserole isn't swimming in extra fat. Tips from the Test Kitchen Can I Use a Different Protein in This Recipe? Yes, you can substitute with ground turkey or crumbled tofu. Please note that this will alter the nutritional profile of the recipe. Can I Use Regular Paprika Instead of Smoked Paprika? Yes, you can use regular paprika instead of smoked paprika, but it won't have that distinct smoky flavor that you get with smoked paprika. Regular paprika is a ground spice made from dried sweet chile peppers and has a mild flavor. Smoked paprika is made from dried sweet chile peppers that are smoked over wood during the drying process, which gives it a smoky flavor. Frequently Asked Questions What Side Dishes Can I Serve with Stuffed Pepper Casserole? There are many side dishes that pair well with Stuffed Pepper Casserole, such as Roasted Broccoli, Balsamic-Roasted Mushrooms with Parmesan, Massaged Kale Salad, Simple Cabbage Salad, Maple Roasted Carrots, Lemon-Garlic Green Beans, Roasted Asparagus, Cheesy Roasted Cauliflower or a simple side salad. I'm Looking for More Stuffed Pepper Recipes, Do You Have Any? Absolutely! Try our classic Stuffed Peppers, Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers, Chicken Parmesan & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers, Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers, Chicken-&-Rice-Stuffed Peppers with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce, Baked Spinach, Feta & Egg-Stuffed Peppers, Fajita-Inspired Chicken-Stuffed Peppers or Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 pound 90%-lean ground beef 1 large red onion, thinly sliced 3 medium multicolored bell peppers, thinly sliced 6 cloves garlic, chopped 2 teaspoons smoked paprika 2 teaspoons dried oregano 1 teaspoon salt ¾ teaspoon ground pepper 2 tablespoons tomato paste 1 (14.5 ounce) can no-salt-added fire-roasted diced tomatoes, drained 1 (8.8-ounce) package cooked brown rice ½ cup unsalted beef broth 1 cup shredded low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley for garnish (optional) Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add beef; cook, stirring often and using the back of a spoon to break it up, until cooked through and no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add onion, bell peppers, garlic, paprika, oregano, salt and pepper; cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and stir in tomato paste; cook, stirring constantly, until the paste darkens in color, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in drained tomatoes, rice and broth. Transfer the mixture to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish; cover with foil. Bake until the rice is tender and the flavors meld, about 20 minutes. Uncover and sprinkle evenly with cheese. Bake, uncovered, until the cheese is melted and beginning to bubble, about 10 minutes. Garnish with parsley if desired. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 344 Calories 17g Fat 24g Carbs 23g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size about 1 1/4 cups Calories 344 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 24g 9% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 6g Protein 23g 46% Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 61mg 20% Vitamin A 2618IU 52% Vitamin C 81mg 90% Vitamin D 5IU 1% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 48mcg 12% Vitamin K 9mcg 8% Sodium 610mg 27% Calcium 185mg 14% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 55mg 13% Potassium 565mg 12% Zinc 5mg 45% Vitamin B12 2mcg 83% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. 