These Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats Pack an Impressive 8 Grams of Fiber

Get your day off to a healthy start with these raspberry-vanilla overnight oats. This grab-and-go breakfast delivers 8 grams of fiber, plus probiotics from kefir that may help support a healthy digestive system. We love sweet fresh raspberries to top off this easy breakfast, but any of your favorite berries or chopped fresh fruit will work well.

As EatingWell's food editor, Carolyn Malcoun searches for cool farmers, chefs and other food stories to tell. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin and a culinary arts degree from New England Culinary Institute. She started at EatingWell as an intern in the Test Kitchen in 2005 and joined the editorial team soon after.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Raspberry Vanilla Overnight Oats
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
8 hrs
Servings:
5
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High Fiber Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 ½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats

  • 2 ½ cups low-fat vanilla kefir

  • teaspoon salt

  • 2 ½ cups raspberries

Directions

  1. Stir oats, kefir and salt together in a large bowl. Divide among five 8-ounce jars. Divide raspberries evenly among the jars. Screw on lids and refrigerate overnight or for up to 5 days.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

257 Calories
4g Fat
47g Carbs
9g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 5
Serving Size 1 jar
Calories 257
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 47g 17%
Dietary Fiber 8g 29%
Total Sugars 15g
Added Sugars 4g 8%
Protein 9g 18%
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 8mg 3%
Vitamin A 70IU 1%
Vitamin C 16mg 18%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 13mcg 3%
Vitamin K 5mcg 4%
Sodium 139mg 6%
Calcium 160mg 12%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 54mg 13%
Potassium 243mg 5%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

