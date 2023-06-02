Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Main Dish Recipes Healthy Chicken Casserole Recipes Our Sizzling Chicken Fajita Casserole Packs 31 Grams of Protein Per Serving Be the first to rate & review! This chicken fajita casserole combines classic fajita veggies and chicken thighs with corn tortillas and spices in one skillet for an easy dinner. Chicken thighs are tender and flavorful, but chicken breast or leftover chicken will work well too. Serve this easy casserole topped with your favorite fixings, like sour cream, avocado, salsa and/or chopped tomato. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 2, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 tablespoons avocado oil 1 large red bell pepper, sliced 1 large yellow bell pepper, sliced 1 medium onion, halved and sliced 4 teaspoons chili powder 2 ½ teaspoons ground cumin 1 ¼ teaspoons garlic powder ¾ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 2 ½ cups sliced cooked chicken thighs 1 tablespoon lime juice 6 (6-inch) corn tortillas, halved and cut into 1-inch strips 1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add red and yellow peppers and onion; cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Stir chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, salt and pepper together in a small bowl. Set aside 1 teaspoon spice mixture and sprinkle the remaining spices over the vegetables. Continue cooking and stirring until softened, about 4 minutes more. Combine cooked chicken and the reserved spice mix in a medium bowl; add to the skillet. Cook, stirring, until the chicken is warmed, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in lime juice. Gently stir in tortilla strips. Sprinkle with cheese. Transfer to the oven and bake until the casserole is hot and the cheese is melted, 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 474 Calories 28g Fat 25g Carbs 31g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 1/4 cups Calories 474 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 25g 9% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 4g Protein 31g 62% Total Fat 28g 36% Saturated Fat 8g 40% Cholesterol 143mg 48% Vitamin A 2460IU 49% Vitamin C 139mg 154% Vitamin D 12IU 3% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 41mcg 10% Vitamin K 12mcg 10% Sodium 710mg 31% Calcium 221mg 17% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 44mg 10% Potassium 520mg 11% Zinc 3mg 27% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved