Healthy Recipes Healthy Cookie & Dessert Recipes Healthy Cookie Recipes Need a Summer Dessert? These Easy Lemon-Blueberry Cookies Will Be Your New Go-To Be the first to rate & review! These lemon-blueberry cookies are sweet and tangy with a chewy center, thanks to the addition of cream of tartar that gives them a texture similar to a classic snickerdoodle. They spread as they bake, so be sure to give them a full 2 inches of space on the baking sheet. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 1, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 1 hr 5 mins Servings: 36 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Heart Healthy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¾ cup all-purpose flour ¾ cup whole-wheat pastry flour ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon cream of tartar ¼ teaspoon salt 1 cup granulated sugar 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened 1 large egg 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 teaspoon lemon extract 1 ½ cups fresh blueberries Directions Whisk all-purpose flour, pastry flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt in a medium bowl. Beat sugar and butter in a mixing bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy. Add egg, lemon zest, lemon juice and lemon extract; beat until blended. Gradually add the flour mixture, beating on low speed just until combined. Refrigerate, covered, for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper or nonstick baking mats. Roll the dough into 36 balls (about 2 level teaspoons each) with moistened hands. Gently press to flatten slightly, then place 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Place 3 blueberries on top of each cookie. Bake, 1 batch at a time, until puffed and lightly brown around the edges, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. To make ahead Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Equipment Parchment paper Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 60 Calories 2g Fat 10g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 36 Serving Size 1 cookie Calories 60 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 10g 4% Total Sugars 6g Added Sugars 6g 12% Protein 1g 2% Total Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 9mg 3% Vitamin A 59IU 1% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Vitamin D 1IU 0% Folate 9mcg 2% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 36mg 2% Calcium 2mg 0% Magnesium 1mg 0% Potassium 16mg 0% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved