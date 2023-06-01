Healthy Recipes Healthy Cookie & Dessert Recipes Healthy Frozen Dessert Recipes 5-Ingredient Chocolate-Peanut Butter Nice Cream Sandwiches Be the first to rate & review! "Nice cream" is a nondairy alternative to ice cream that uses frozen bananas whirled in a blender to achieve a creamy texture. Natural peanut butter helps keep the mixture soft and adds a nutty flavor to complement the chocolate. If the mixture becomes too loose to spread, pop it back in the freezer to let it firm up again before continuing. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 1, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 50 mins Servings: 12 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Heart Healthy Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 large bananas, sliced and frozen ⅓ cup natural peanut butter 3 tablespoons oat milk or other nondairy milk, such as almond, plus more if needed ⅓ cup mini nondairy chocolate chips 12 chocolate graham cracker sheets (6 1/2 ounces) Directions Place frozen bananas, peanut butter and 3 tablespoons oat milk in a blender. Blend on High until smooth, adding more milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, if needed to reach a creamy consistency. Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl. Fold in chocolate chips. Freeze until the mixture is semi-firm, about 30 minutes. Break graham cracker sheets in half. Spread 2 tablespoons banana mixture evenly on 1 half; top with the other half. Repeat with the remaining graham crackers and banana mixture. Freeze in a covered container until firm, about 2 hours. To make ahead Store in a covered container in the freezer for up to 5 days. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 159 Calories 8g Fat 21g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Serving Size 1 nice cream sandwich Calories 159 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 21g 8% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 9g Added Sugars 5g 10% Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Vitamin A 15IU 0% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Folate 24mcg 6% Vitamin K 2mcg 2% Sodium 90mg 4% Calcium 12mg 1% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 12mg 3% Potassium 154mg 3% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved