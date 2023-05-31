Healthy Recipes Healthy Drink Recipes We'll Be Sipping This Whipped Blueberry Lemonade All Summer Long Be the first to rate & review! This whipped blueberry lemonade whirls coconut milk, lemon-infused simple syrup and fresh blueberries together into one thirst-quenching beverage perfect for a hot summer day. Keep the extra simple syrup on hand to whip up another batch of lemonade, or combine it with lemon-flavored seltzer and a splash of vodka for a light cocktail. To keep this drink extra cool, serve it over ice cubes. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 31, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hr 10 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Lemon Simple Syrup ½ cup granulated sugar ½ cup water Zest of 1 large lemon Lemonade 2 ½ cups ice cubes 1 cup full-fat coconut milk ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (from 2 lemons) ¾ cup fresh blueberries Directions To prepare lemon simple syrup: Bring sugar and water to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar dissolves. Stir in lemon zest and remove from heat. Cover and let steep for 1 hour, then strain the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve; discard the zest. (You'll have extra syrup; refrigerate for up to 1 week.) To prepare lemonade: Add ice, coconut milk, lemon juice and 1/2 cup lemon simple syrup to a blender. Blend until the ice is crushed and the mixture is slushy. Add blueberries and pulse to coarsely chop. Divide among 4 glasses and serve immediately. To make ahead Refrigerate simple syrup (Step 1) in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 183 Calories 12g Fat 20g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 cup Calories 183 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 16g Added Sugars 13g 26% Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 11g 55% Vitamin A 17IU 0% Vitamin C 16mg 18% Folate 16mcg 4% Vitamin K 5mcg 4% Sodium 9mg 0% Calcium 15mg 1% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 30mg 7% Potassium 178mg 4% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved