We'll Be Sipping This Whipped Blueberry Lemonade All Summer Long

Be the first to rate & review!

This whipped blueberry lemonade whirls coconut milk, lemon-infused simple syrup and fresh blueberries together into one thirst-quenching beverage perfect for a hot summer day. Keep the extra simple syrup on hand to whip up another batch of lemonade, or combine it with lemon-flavored seltzer and a splash of vodka for a light cocktail. To keep this drink extra cool, serve it over ice cubes.

By
Carolyn Casner
Carolyn Casner

Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Whipped Blueberry Lemonade
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

Lemon Simple Syrup

  • ½ cup granulated sugar

  • ½ cup water

  • Zest of 1 large lemon

Lemonade

  • 2 ½ cups ice cubes

  • 1 cup full-fat coconut milk

  • ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (from 2 lemons)

  • ¾ cup fresh blueberries

Directions

  1. To prepare lemon simple syrup: Bring sugar and water to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar dissolves. Stir in lemon zest and remove from heat. Cover and let steep for 1 hour, then strain the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve; discard the zest. (You'll have extra syrup; refrigerate for up to 1 week.)

  2. To prepare lemonade: Add ice, coconut milk, lemon juice and 1/2 cup lemon simple syrup to a blender. Blend until the ice is crushed and the mixture is slushy. Add blueberries and pulse to coarsely chop. Divide among 4 glasses and serve immediately.

To make ahead

Refrigerate simple syrup (Step 1) in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

183 Calories
12g Fat
20g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 1 cup
Calories 183
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 20g 7%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 16g
Added Sugars 13g 26%
Protein 2g 4%
Total Fat 12g 15%
Saturated Fat 11g 55%
Vitamin A 17IU 0%
Vitamin C 16mg 18%
Folate 16mcg 4%
Vitamin K 5mcg 4%
Sodium 9mg 0%
Calcium 15mg 1%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 30mg 7%
Potassium 178mg 4%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
two glasses of whipped frozen lemonade
Whipped Frozen Lemonade
1 hr 10 mins
8440336.jpg
Whipped Frozen Cherry Limeade
1 hr 10 mins
8265486.jpg
Whipped Frozen Pink Lemonade
1 hr 15 mins
Whipped Frozen Limeade
Whipped Frozen Limeade
1 hr 10 mins
breakfast lemon blueberry oatmeal cakes
15 Lemon-Blueberry Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake
22 Lemony Brunch Recipes That Will Remind You of Spring
5515609.jpg
11 Easy Homemade Lemonade Recipes
Ginger-Beet Juice
25 Valentine's Day Drinks That Are Festive and Flavorful
moscow mule cocktail in copper mugs with lime wedges
17 Vodka Cocktails Because It's Five O'Clock Somewhere
Blueberry-Lemon Zucchini Bread
I'm a Dietitian & These Are 16 Recipes I Make with a Bag of Frozen Berries
a recipe photo of the Lavender Lattes
How to Make a Lavender Latte
40 mins
a collage with the Trader Joe's Organic Almond Beverage and the Organic Mighty Turmeric Juice Shot
The 7 Best Diabetes-Friendly Beverages at Trader Joe's
a photo of cold brew poured into a glass with ice
How to Make Cold Brew Coffee
1 day
a recipe photo of the Raspberry Iced Tea poured in a glass and a pitcher full of the Raspberry Iced Tea
No-Sugar-Added Raspberry Iced Tea
1 hr 45 mins
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines' Recipe for Watermelon-Mint Lemonade Sounds So Refreshing
Color-Changing Lemonade Slushies
14 Summer Mocktails To Keep You Hydrated for Mocktail Summer