Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes Meet Your New Favorite Cucumber Sandwich Be the first to rate & review! This easy vegetarian cucumber sandwich draws flavor inspiration from elote, the Mexican street corn dish. Instead of corn, we flavor cucumber slices with cotija cheese, lime and cilantro for a tasty filling. Cotija cheese, a salty, crumbly Mexican cheese, is similar in flavor and texture to feta cheese, which can be used as a substitute. Arugula adds a peppery flavor, but any tender greens will work well here. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 31, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 1 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style 1 ½ tablespoons crumbled cotija cheese 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro ½ teaspoon lime zest ⅛ teaspoon ground pepper 1 multigrain sandwich thin, split and lightly toasted ⅓ cup thinly sliced English cucumber ¼ cup arugula or mixed salad greens Directions Stir yogurt, cotija, cilantro, lime zest and pepper together in a small bowl. Spread the mixture evenly on both halves of sandwich thin. Top one half with cucumber slices and arugula (or mixed salad greens). Place the other half on top. Cut the sandwich in half and serve. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 181 Calories 6g Fat 21g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Serving Size 1 sandwich Calories 181 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 21g 8% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 4g Protein 11g 22% Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 14mg 5% Vitamin A 409IU 8% Vitamin C 4mg 4% Vitamin D 2IU 1% Folate 44mcg 11% Vitamin K 16mcg 13% Sodium 330mg 14% Calcium 181mg 14% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 48mg 11% Potassium 229mg 5% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved