Meet Your New Favorite Cucumber Sandwich

This easy vegetarian cucumber sandwich draws flavor inspiration from elote, the Mexican street corn dish. Instead of corn, we flavor cucumber slices with cotija cheese, lime and cilantro for a tasty filling. Cotija cheese, a salty, crumbly Mexican cheese, is similar in flavor and texture to feta cheese, which can be used as a substitute. Arugula adds a peppery flavor, but any tender greens will work well here.

Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style

  • 1 ½ tablespoons crumbled cotija cheese

  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro

  • ½ teaspoon lime zest

  • teaspoon ground pepper

  • 1 multigrain sandwich thin, split and lightly toasted

  • cup thinly sliced English cucumber

  • ¼ cup arugula or mixed salad greens

Directions

  1. Stir yogurt, cotija, cilantro, lime zest and pepper together in a small bowl.

  2. Spread the mixture evenly on both halves of sandwich thin. Top one half with cucumber slices and arugula (or mixed salad greens). Place the other half on top. Cut the sandwich in half and serve.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

181 Calories
6g Fat
21g Carbs
11g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Serving Size 1 sandwich
Calories 181
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 21g 8%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Total Sugars 4g
Protein 11g 22%
Total Fat 6g 8%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 14mg 5%
Vitamin A 409IU 8%
Vitamin C 4mg 4%
Vitamin D 2IU 1%
Folate 44mcg 11%
Vitamin K 16mcg 13%
Sodium 330mg 14%
Calcium 181mg 14%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 48mg 11%
Potassium 229mg 5%
Zinc 1mg 9%

