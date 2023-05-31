Healthy Recipes Healthy Mealtime Recipes Healthy Breakfast & Brunch Recipes Healthy Pancakes Recipes These Fluffy Pancakes Are Light & Airy Be the first to rate & review! These fluffy pancakes get their rise from the magical combination of buttermilk, baking powder and baking soda. As the batter rests, baking powder reacts with the liquid ingredients to form bubbles that create fluffy pancakes, while the gluten in the flour relaxes to make them more tender. Baking soda provides extra lift, using the acid from the buttermilk to create a similar effect. Once the batter hits the heat, they rise one last time, resulting in perfectly tender pancakes that you can slather with your favorite toppings. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Website Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. Active Time: 45 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Nutrition Notes What Are the Nutritional Benefits of Using Whole Wheat Flour? Unlike refined white flour, which uses just the inner starchy part of the wheat kernel called the endosperm, whole wheat flour includes the endosperm, as well as the bran (the grain's protective outer layer) and the germ (the grain's seed). What's the benefit of including the whole grain instead of just part of it? Nutrients and fiber. The bran and germ contribute a plethora of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. Because refined white flour—often referred to as all-purpose flour—is made from only the endosperm, these nutritional benefits are lacking. Whole grains are beneficial to the gut's microbiome, thanks in large part to the fiber in the whole grain, which has been shown to positively alter the gut's microbiome and has been associated with a reduction in blood glucose and blood lipids, including cholesterol. Eating plenty of fiber has also been linked with lower disease risk, including heart disease and certain cancers. If you're currently not eating enough fiber, start incorporating it in small amounts. Going full bore if you haven't been eating much of it can cause some pretty unpleasant side effects—like gas and bloating. One way to ease into your fiber intake is to go half-and-half with the flour. For this recipe, we help you out by using half white (all-purpose) flour and half whole wheat pastry flour. Besides easing up on the gas and bloating, it also helps to produce a lighter, fluffier pancake. But if you prefer a denser pancake—and your gut can handle it—feel free to use all whole wheat pastry flour. Tips from the Test Kitchen I Don't Have Buttermilk, What Can I Use Instead? If you don't have buttermilk on hand, you can make a substitute. Mix 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice with 1 cup whole milk in a jar. Let stand 10 minutes before using. How Do You Measure Flour Correctly? To measure flour correctly, use the spoon-and-level method. With a spoon, lightly scoop flour into a measuring cup. Level the flour using the straight edge of a knife or spatula, sweeping it across the top of the measuring cup. Try to avoid scooping the measuring cup directly into the flour, which can pack too much flour into it. Can I Add Blueberries or Other Fruit to the Batter? Yes, you can! If you're using fresh blueberries, gently fold them into the batter. Alternatively, you can sprinkle the blueberries on top of the pancakes while they're cooking to evenly distribute them. If you're using frozen blueberries, it's best to sprinkle them on top because they tend to stain the batter when mixed in. After pouring the pancake batter in the pan, sprinkle about ½ tablespoon of blueberries or other chopped fruit on top of each pancake. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the edges are dry and bubbles appear on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown on the other side. Frequently Asked Questions What Is the Trick to Making Pancakes Fluffy? For fluffy pancakes, don't overmix the batter. Overmixing the batter causes gluten to develop, which can make the pancakes tough. Don't let the batter sit too long, or you'll lose the rise from the leavening agents. Allow the batter to rest for 5 minutes before cooking. Can I Make These Ahead? It's best to cook the pancakes within 5 minutes of mixing the batter. If you refrigerate the pancake batter overnight, the leavening agents will lose their effectiveness and you'll end up with thin pancakes. Cooked pancakes can be frozen for up to 3 months. To freeze cooked pancakes, layer them in between sheets of parchment paper and store in an airtight container. Reheat in the microwave or oven. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 1 cup all-purpose flour 1 cup whole-wheat pastry flour 2 tablespoons granulated sugar 1 tablespoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon baking soda ⅛ teaspoon salt 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 1 ½ cups buttermilk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ¼ cup unsalted butter (1/2 stick), melted Pure maple syrup, sliced bananas and/or toasted sliced almonds for topping (optional) Directions Whisk all-purpose flour, pastry flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a large bowl until combined. Whisk eggs, buttermilk and vanilla together in a small bowl; add to flour mixture and whisk until just combined. Stir in butter just until combined. Let the batter stand at room temperature slightly thickened and fluffy-looking, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, place a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat (or use a preheated griddle). Working in about 8 batches (3 pancakes per batch), pour about 2 tablespoons batter per pancake into the pan (or onto the griddle); cook until the edges are dry and bubbles appear on the surface, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown on the other side, about 2 minutes. Top the pancakes with maple syrup, bananas and/or almonds, if desired. Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 340 Calories 12g Fat 48g Carbs 10g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 4 pancakes Calories 340 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 48g 17% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 8g Added Sugars 4g 8% Protein 10g 20% Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 89mg 30% Vitamin A 428IU 9% Vitamin D 46IU 12% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 72mcg 18% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 434mg 19% Calcium 229mg 18% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 45mg 11% Potassium 241mg 5% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 4 pancakes Calories 340 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 48g 17% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 8g Added Sugars 4g 8% Protein 10g 20% Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 89mg 30% Vitamin A 428IU 9% Vitamin D 46IU 12% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 72mcg 18% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 434mg 19% Calcium 229mg 18% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 45mg 11% Potassium 241mg 5% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42%