These Fluffy Pancakes Are Light & Airy

Nutrition Notes

What Are the Nutritional Benefits of Using Whole Wheat Flour?

Unlike refined white flour, which uses just the inner starchy part of the wheat kernel called the endosperm, whole wheat flour includes the endosperm, as well as the bran (the grain's protective outer layer) and the germ (the grain's seed).

What's the benefit of including the whole grain instead of just part of it? Nutrients and fiber.

The bran and germ contribute a plethora of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. Because refined white flour—often referred to as all-purpose flour—is made from only the endosperm, these nutritional benefits are lacking.

Whole grains are beneficial to the gut's microbiome, thanks in large part to the fiber in the whole grain, which has been shown to positively alter the gut's microbiome and has been associated with a reduction in blood glucose and blood lipids, including cholesterol.

Eating plenty of fiber has also been linked with lower disease risk, including heart disease and certain cancers.

If you're currently not eating enough fiber, start incorporating it in small amounts. Going full bore if you haven't been eating much of it can cause some pretty unpleasant side effects—like gas and bloating.

One way to ease into your fiber intake is to go half-and-half with the flour. For this recipe, we help you out by using half white (all-purpose) flour and half whole wheat pastry flour. Besides easing up on the gas and bloating, it also helps to produce a lighter, fluffier pancake. But if you prefer a denser pancake—and your gut can handle it—feel free to use all whole wheat pastry flour.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

I Don't Have Buttermilk, What Can I Use Instead?

If you don't have buttermilk on hand, you can make a substitute. Mix 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice with 1 cup whole milk in a jar. Let stand 10 minutes before using.

How Do You Measure Flour Correctly?

To measure flour correctly, use the spoon-and-level method. With a spoon, lightly scoop flour into a measuring cup. Level the flour using the straight edge of a knife or spatula, sweeping it across the top of the measuring cup. Try to avoid scooping the measuring cup directly into the flour, which can pack too much flour into it.

Can I Add Blueberries or Other Fruit to the Batter?

Yes, you can! If you're using fresh blueberries, gently fold them into the batter. Alternatively, you can sprinkle the blueberries on top of the pancakes while they're cooking to evenly distribute them. If you're using frozen blueberries, it's best to sprinkle them on top because they tend to stain the batter when mixed in. After pouring the pancake batter in the pan, sprinkle about ½ tablespoon of blueberries or other chopped fruit on top of each pancake. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the edges are dry and bubbles appear on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown on the other side.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Trick to Making Pancakes Fluffy?

For fluffy pancakes, don't overmix the batter. Overmixing the batter causes gluten to develop, which can make the pancakes tough. Don't let the batter sit too long, or you'll lose the rise from the leavening agents. Allow the batter to rest for 5 minutes before cooking.

Can I Make These Ahead?

It's best to cook the pancakes within 5 minutes of mixing the batter. If you refrigerate the pancake batter overnight, the leavening agents will lose their effectiveness and you'll end up with thin pancakes. Cooked pancakes can be frozen for up to 3 months. To freeze cooked pancakes, layer them in between sheets of parchment paper and store in an airtight container. Reheat in the microwave or oven.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez