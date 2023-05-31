Healthy Recipes Healthy Sauce & Condiment Recipes Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes The Only Italian Dressing Recipe You'll Ever Need Be the first to rate & review! This easy homemade Italian dressing is a snap to pull together and lasts for up to a week in the fridge. You can make and store the dressing in the same jar, making cleanup a breeze. If the dressing separates, give it another shake before pouring. If the oil solidifies in the fridge, let the dressing sit at room temperature before shaking and serving. Use this dressing on a chopped salad with romaine, salami, olives, mozzarella, and tomatoes or as a quick marinade for chicken or steak. (Editor's note: The title of this recipe does not align with EatingWell's practices for naming and attributing recipes. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Nutrition Notes Is Italian Dressing Healthy? Yes, this Italian dressing is healthy! It's made with extra-virgin olive oil, which has heart-healthy monounsaturated fats (MUFAs). MUFAs and herbs—including the herbs in this recipe—have been shown to calm chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation is a suspected culprit in many chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes and cancer. And vinegar, another ingredient in this dressing, also offers its own health benefits, including positive effects on blood sugar. If you're using store-bought Italian dressing, you will want to read the label. Some of them contain added sweeteners and might have more salt than you desire, especially if it's a reduced-fat or fat-free variety. This is because fat adds flavor. If they're removing the fat, they need to make up for the lack of flavor somewhere, and they do so by adding sugar and salt. But MUFAs are healthy fats, so you're better off going for the real deal and skipping the reduced- or fat-free kinds. Is Italian Dressing Gluten-Free? Yes, this recipe is gluten-free. It contains no gluten-containing ingredients, such as wheat, barley or rye. And while most store-bought Italian dressings are gluten-free, some might sneak in gluten-containing ingredients. If you're avoiding gluten, it's important to read the label. Tips from the Test Kitchen Can I Substitute White-Wine Vinegar? Absolutely! If you don't have red-wine vinegar, feel free to use white-wine vinegar. White-wine vinegar is mild in flavor with a crisp, slightly sweet acidity that works well in this dressing. I Don't Have Dried Basil, What Can I Use Instead? If you plan to use the dressing immediately, you can substitute with 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh basil. Can I Use Fresh Garlic Instead of Garlic Powder? Yes, you can! Use 2 small cloves of garlic, minced. Frequently Asked Questions What Can I Use This Dressing For? This versatile dressing can be used for pasta salad, as a marinade for chicken, pork chops or vegetables before grilling, tossed with roasted potatoes or roasted root vegetables for a tangy side dish and as a dressing for hearty bean salad. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 3 tablespoons water 3 tablespoons red-wine vinegar 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice 1 teaspoon dried basil 1 teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon dried oregano ½ teaspoon onion powder ¼ teaspoon salt Pinch of crushed red pepper Directions Combine oil, water, vinegar, lemon juice, basil, garlic powder, oregano, onion powder, salt and crushed red pepper in a medium lidded jar; cover tightly and shake until smooth and combined. Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely To make ahead Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week; shake to combine before using. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 98 Calories 11g Fat 1g Carbs Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Serving Size about 1 1/2 Tbsp. Calories 98 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Vitamin A 8IU 0% Folate 1mcg 0% Vitamin K 3mcg 3% Sodium 74mg 3% Calcium 6mg 0% Magnesium 2mg 0% Potassium 15mg 0% 