The Only Italian Dressing Recipe You'll Ever Need

Nutrition Notes

Is Italian Dressing Healthy?

Yes, this Italian dressing is healthy! It's made with extra-virgin olive oil, which has heart-healthy monounsaturated fats (MUFAs). MUFAs and herbs—including the herbs in this recipe—have been shown to calm chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation is a suspected culprit in many chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes and cancer. And vinegar, another ingredient in this dressing, also offers its own health benefits, including positive effects on blood sugar.

If you're using store-bought Italian dressing, you will want to read the label. Some of them contain added sweeteners and might have more salt than you desire, especially if it's a reduced-fat or fat-free variety. This is because fat adds flavor. If they're removing the fat, they need to make up for the lack of flavor somewhere, and they do so by adding sugar and salt. But MUFAs are healthy fats, so you're better off going for the real deal and skipping the reduced- or fat-free kinds.

Is Italian Dressing Gluten-Free?

Yes, this recipe is gluten-free. It contains no gluten-containing ingredients, such as wheat, barley or rye. And while most store-bought Italian dressings are gluten-free, some might sneak in gluten-containing ingredients. If you're avoiding gluten, it's important to read the label.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I Substitute White-Wine Vinegar?

Absolutely! If you don't have red-wine vinegar, feel free to use white-wine vinegar. White-wine vinegar is mild in flavor with a crisp, slightly sweet acidity that works well in this dressing.

I Don't Have Dried Basil, What Can I Use Instead?

If you plan to use the dressing immediately, you can substitute with 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh basil.

Can I Use Fresh Garlic Instead of Garlic Powder?

Yes, you can! Use 2 small cloves of garlic, minced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Can I Use This Dressing For?

This versatile dressing can be used for pasta salad, as a marinade for chicken, pork chops or vegetables before grilling, tossed with roasted potatoes or roasted root vegetables for a tangy side dish and as a dressing for hearty bean salad.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez