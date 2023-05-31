These Crispy Skillet Breakfast Potatoes Are Worth Waking Up For

Nutrition Notes

Are Breakfast Potatoes Healthy?

While many people have written potatoes off as being too starchy and unhealthy, they're missing out on a nutritious vegetable. Potatoes are loaded with necessary vitamins and minerals, especially when you eat the skin. In particular, potatoes are rich in vitamin B6, vitamin C and potassium.

Potatoes will also give you a healthy dose of fiber—if you eat the skin. A medium potato with skin will give you about 4.5 grams of fiber, according to the USDA, which is about 16% of your daily fiber needs.

And yes, potatoes are starchy, but it's a special kind of starch called resistant starch, which serves as food for healthy gut bacteria. This, in turn, promotes a healthy gut microbiome.

In addition, this recipe also has other healthy ingredients, including herbs, bell peppers and olive oil. All together, they add up to offer one tasty, nutrient-dense dish!

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I Make These Ahead of Time?

Yes, you can cook the potatoes ahead of time. Follow the recipe through Step 1, drain the potatoes thoroughly, and cool completely. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Why Do You Precook the Potatoes before Frying Them?

Precooking the potatoes ensures they're cooked evenly and it gives them a tender, creamy texture before crisping them up in the cast-iron skillet.

I Don't Have Green Bell Peppers, Can I Use a Different Kind?

Yes, you can! If you don't have a green bell pepper on hand, feel free to use a red bell pepper. You can also use a yellow or orange bell pepper, which are sweeter than a green bell pepper. For a bit of heat, try using a poblano pepper.

I Don't Have a Microwave, How Else Can I Precook the Potatoes?

If you don't have a microwave, you can precook the potatoes in a steamer basket or parboil them in a pot on the stove until fork-tender.

I Don't Have a Cast Iron Skillet, Can I Use a Different Pan?

If you don't have a cast iron skillet, you can use a stainless steel or carbon steel skillet instead. Stainless steel and carbon steel skillets can be used for medium-high to high heat cooking which helps brown and crisp the potatoes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Difference between Breakfast Potatoes and Home Fries?

Breakfast potatoes and home fries are both potato dishes that are served for breakfast, but there are slight differences in how the potatoes are cut. Home fries can be cut into cubes, like our recipe for breakfast potatoes, but they can also be cut into slices, wedges or chunks.

Can I Use a Different Kind of Potato?

Yes, you can use Yukon Gold or red potatoes. Yukon Gold and red potatoes are waxier and have higher moisture content than russet potatoes. After microwaving the potatoes, make sure to drain them well and pat dry to ensure they crisp up in the skillet. For more, find out the difference between russets, red potatoes and Yukon Gold.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez