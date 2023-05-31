Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Potato Recipes These Crispy Skillet Breakfast Potatoes Are Worth Waking Up For Be the first to rate & review! The potatoes in these crispy breakfast potatoes are precooked in the microwave to help tenderize the flesh so that all they need to do is crisp up on the outside when they hit the hot cast-iron skillet. Make sure the potatoes are well drained before adding them to the pan to prevent sticking. Serve these classic breakfast potatoes with scrambled eggs and breakfast sausage or wrap them up in a breakfast burrito. By Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield is a Test Kitchen assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. After graduation, Amanda worked in the nonprofit sector as a marketing associate for a global nonprofit organization. In 2018, she pivoted into the food industry and began training in fine-dining restaurants around Atlanta. Later she gained her culinary degree from Johnson & Wales University and went on to work in a variety of kitchens from boutique restaurants to conference hotels. As a true foodie, Amanda seeks out nutritious and unique flavors to inspire others to eat happily and healthfully. When she's not cooking up delicious recipes, you can find her lap swimming in the pool or watching a good sci-fi movie. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 31, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 45 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Nutrition Notes Are Breakfast Potatoes Healthy? While many people have written potatoes off as being too starchy and unhealthy, they're missing out on a nutritious vegetable. Potatoes are loaded with necessary vitamins and minerals, especially when you eat the skin. In particular, potatoes are rich in vitamin B6, vitamin C and potassium. Potatoes will also give you a healthy dose of fiber—if you eat the skin. A medium potato with skin will give you about 4.5 grams of fiber, according to the USDA, which is about 16% of your daily fiber needs. And yes, potatoes are starchy, but it's a special kind of starch called resistant starch, which serves as food for healthy gut bacteria. This, in turn, promotes a healthy gut microbiome. In addition, this recipe also has other healthy ingredients, including herbs, bell peppers and olive oil. All together, they add up to offer one tasty, nutrient-dense dish! Tips from the Test Kitchen Can I Make These Ahead of Time? Yes, you can cook the potatoes ahead of time. Follow the recipe through Step 1, drain the potatoes thoroughly, and cool completely. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Why Do You Precook the Potatoes before Frying Them? Precooking the potatoes ensures they're cooked evenly and it gives them a tender, creamy texture before crisping them up in the cast-iron skillet. I Don't Have Green Bell Peppers, Can I Use a Different Kind? Yes, you can! If you don't have a green bell pepper on hand, feel free to use a red bell pepper. You can also use a yellow or orange bell pepper, which are sweeter than a green bell pepper. For a bit of heat, try using a poblano pepper. I Don't Have a Microwave, How Else Can I Precook the Potatoes? If you don't have a microwave, you can precook the potatoes in a steamer basket or parboil them in a pot on the stove until fork-tender. I Don't Have a Cast Iron Skillet, Can I Use a Different Pan? If you don't have a cast iron skillet, you can use a stainless steel or carbon steel skillet instead. Stainless steel and carbon steel skillets can be used for medium-high to high heat cooking which helps brown and crisp the potatoes. Frequently Asked Questions What Is the Difference between Breakfast Potatoes and Home Fries? Breakfast potatoes and home fries are both potato dishes that are served for breakfast, but there are slight differences in how the potatoes are cut. Home fries can be cut into cubes, like our recipe for breakfast potatoes, but they can also be cut into slices, wedges or chunks. Can I Use a Different Kind of Potato? Yes, you can use Yukon Gold or red potatoes. Yukon Gold and red potatoes are waxier and have higher moisture content than russet potatoes. After microwaving the potatoes, make sure to drain them well and pat dry to ensure they crisp up in the skillet. For more, find out the difference between russets, red potatoes and Yukon Gold. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 1 ½ pounds Russet potatoes, scrubbed and cubed (1/2-inch; about 4 cups) ¼ cup water ¾ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon onion powder ½ teaspoon ground pepper ¼ teaspoon dried thyme ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped 1 medium red bell pepper, finely chopped 1 medium green bell pepper, finely chopped Directions Place potatoes and water in a medium microwaveable bowl. Cover with plastic wrap or a plate; microwave on High until the potatoes are fork-tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Meanwhile, combine salt, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, thyme and cayenne in a small bowl. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add onion, red bell pepper and green bell pepper; cook, stirring often, until tender and beginning to brown in spots, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Do not wipe the pan clean. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the pan; heat over high heat for 1 minute. Drain the potatoes thoroughly and add to the pan in a single even layer. Reduce heat to medium-high and cook, undisturbed, for 2 minutes. Sprinkle the potatoes with the spice mixture; stir to coat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are browned and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the onion-pepper mixture; cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve immediately. Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 169 Calories 7g Fat 25g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size about 2/3 cup Calories 169 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 25g 9% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 3g Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Vitamin A 714IU 14% Vitamin C 49mg 54% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 31mcg 8% Vitamin K 10mcg 8% Sodium 299mg 13% Calcium 26mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 33mg 8% Potassium 585mg 12% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved