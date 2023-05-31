2-Ingredient Buttermilk Substitute for When You Don't Have the Real Thing

This homemade buttermilk is a great kitchen hack if you forgot to add buttermilk to your shopping list or only need a small amount. It's thick, rich and tangy—just like the store-bought version. Room-temperature milk thickens up better than milk straight out of the fridge. Simply let your milk sit on the counter for 30 minutes, or microwave it at 50% power for 10 seconds at a time to take the chill off. You can also use skim milk to make a lower-fat buttermilk, but the final consistency will be thinner.

By Nicole Hopper
Published on May 31, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of Homemade Buttermilk
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Nutrition Notes

Is Buttermilk Healthy?

Yes, buttermilk is healthy. Traditional buttermilk is the liquid left over after whole milk has been churned into butter; hence, why it's called buttermilk, even though it contains no butter.

When you make buttermilk, like in this recipe, you are adding an acid to the milk. In this case, you're adding lemon juice, but vinegar can also be used. The acid ferments the milk giving it a sour taste. So while not pleasant for most people to drink on its own, it works great for baking. Because buttermilk is tangy, it balances out the sweetness of baked goods.

Because this buttermilk is made primarily with milk (with the addition of a little lemon juice), the nutrition information is very similar to milk. This means it contains a hefty dose of protein, calcium, riboflavin, vitamin B12, pantothenic acid and phosphorous. If you're making your buttermilk with vitamin D-enriched milk, you can add that to the nutrient lineup, as well.

One nutrient that buttermilk does have more of than regular whole milk is sodium—257 mg of sodium per cup of buttermilk compared to whole milk, which has 105 mg of sodium per cup, according to the USDA. With that said, you're probably not going to sit down and chug a cup of buttermilk, and it will be spread throughout the recipe. Because this buttermilk is essentially fermented milk, it will also have similar gut health benefits as other fermented dairy products, like kefir and yogurt.

Can I Make Dairy-Free Buttermilk?

Yes! If you're dairy-free you can use any milk alternative in place of dairy milk, including soy milk, almond milk and cashew milk. If you're out of milk but have yogurt or kefir, you can use either of those in place of buttermilk, as well.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can You Freeze Buttermilk?

Yes, you can freeze buttermilk. To freeze buttermilk into portions, pour into ice cube trays and freeze until solid, then transfer to freezer bags. Date and label the bags and freeze for up to 3 months. Keep in mind that freezing buttermilk causes the texture to change, with the liquid separating after thawing and giving it a slightly grainy texture. It's best to use this buttermilk for cooked recipes like pancakes, muffins, waffles and biscuits.

I Don't Have Lemons, Can I Use Vinegar?

Yes, you can! If you don't have lemon on hand, you can substitute it with 1 tablespoon of white vinegar.

Do I Have to Use Whole Milk?

You can use skim milk for lower-fat buttermilk, but the consistency will be thinner.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Buttermilk and Why Is It Used?

As mentioned previously, buttermilk is a fermented dairy product that traditionally was the liquid left over from churning butter. Commercially produced buttermilk is made with milk and lactic acid bacteria, which is fermented until it's slightly thick and tangy. Buttermilk can be used in a variety of ways. In baking, the acidity in buttermilk is used to activate baking soda, producing carbon dioxide that helps dough or batters rise. It can also be used in marinades to help tenderize meat and poultry.

What Types of Recipes Do You Use Buttermilk In?

Buttermilk is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of recipes, both sweet and savory. Try buttermilk in pancakes, biscuits, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, pies, ice cream, cakes, salad dressings and in marinades. Add it to pasta for a bit of creaminess and zing. Blend it into a fruit smoothie for a refreshing drink.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole milk, at room temperature

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Directions

  1. Pour milk into a jar. Stir in lemon juice. Let stand at room temperature until the mixture begins to curdle and thicken, about 10 minutes. Stir again before using.

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks (shake before using).

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

19 Calories
1g Fat
2g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Serving Size 2 Tbsp.
Calories 19
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 2g 1%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 1g 2%
Total Fat 1g 1%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 3mg 1%
Vitamin A 50IU 1%
Vitamin C 1mg 1%
Vitamin D 16IU 4%
Folate 2mcg 1%
Sodium 13mg 1%
Calcium 35mg 3%
Magnesium 3mg 1%
Potassium 42mg 1%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

