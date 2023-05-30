Perfect Lemony-Garlic Pan-Seared Salmon in 15 Minutes

Nutrition Notes

Is Salmon Healthy?

Yes! Salmon is considered a fatty fish, rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s are thought to reduce inflammation in the body and protect the heart by reducing triglyceride levels, blood pressure, blood clots and irregular heartbeats. This may also reduce the risk of stroke.

In addition to healthy fat, salmon also contains a powerful antioxidant called astaxanthin. It's what gives salmon its orange-colored flesh—and the darker the color, the higher the levels of astaxanthin the fish contains. This potent antioxidant has also been linked to protection against inflammation, and consequently, cardiovascular disease, cancer, eye diseases and aging.

Is It Safe to Eat Salmon Skin?

While some people shy away from the skin because they're not sure it's safe to eat—or the thought of eating it is unappealing—salmon skin is safe to eat. Not only is it safe, but it's also packed with the same nutrients that salmon flesh has. If you choose to remove the skin, wait until the fish is cooked. Keeping the skin on can help the fish maintain more of those healthy fats and nutrients.

What Are the Nutritional Differences Between Wild and Farmed Salmon?

Wild salmon tend to have less fat than farmed salmon because the salmon must swim farther to find food—in other words, the wild fish get more exercise than farmed salmon. But remember, the type of fat in salmon is mostly the heart-healthy kind. Wild salmon also tend to have deeper-colored flesh, which means they have more of the antioxidant astaxanthin. With that said, wild salmon may also have a stronger taste than farmed salmon and may dry out more during the cooking process due to having less fat. Ultimately, either choice—farmed or wild—is a healthy, nutritional option, so buy whichever you prefer.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Is Salmon Sustainable?

There are a few factors to determine if the salmon you're buying is sustainable, such as the type of salmon, where it's from and whether it's wild-caught or farmed. For informed choices, check the websites of reputable sources like Seafood Watch or the Marine Stewardship Council, which have up-to-date information on sustainable salmon.

I Don't Have Lemon Pepper—What Can I Use Instead?

If you don't have lemon pepper, you can use your favorite store-bought salt-free seasoning. You can also make your own Salmon Seasoning as a substitute for the seasoning in this recipe.

How Do You Buy the Freshest Salmon?

When buying fresh salmon fillets, the salmon should be firm to the touch and should bounce back after touching. It should have a mild, neutral smell and not be overly fishy.

I Bought Salmon Without Skin. How Do I Adjust This Recipe?

There's no need to adjust the recipe. You can pan-sear skinless salmon fillets following the procedure in Step 2.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Side of Salmon Do You Sear First?

Sear the salmon skin-side down first, for about 3 to 4 minutes, until it releases from the pan and is crisp.

I Don't Have a Thermometer. How Do I Know When Salmon Is Done?

It's best to use an instant-read thermometer to check for internal doneness, but there are a couple of cues to look for if you don't have one. Salmon is cooked when it turns opaque all the way through and flakes easily with a fork.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez