Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Healthy Fish Recipes Healthy Salmon Recipes Perfect Lemony-Garlic Pan-Seared Salmon in 15 Minutes Be the first to rate & review! This pan-seared salmon features fresh herbs of your choice, bright lemon and savory garlic. Leaving the skin on the salmon keeps the fillet in one piece while cooking. The skin is deliciously crispy, but easy to remove if you prefer skinless salmon. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Website Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 30, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Nutrition Notes Is Salmon Healthy? Yes! Salmon is considered a fatty fish, rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s are thought to reduce inflammation in the body and protect the heart by reducing triglyceride levels, blood pressure, blood clots and irregular heartbeats. This may also reduce the risk of stroke. In addition to healthy fat, salmon also contains a powerful antioxidant called astaxanthin. It's what gives salmon its orange-colored flesh—and the darker the color, the higher the levels of astaxanthin the fish contains. This potent antioxidant has also been linked to protection against inflammation, and consequently, cardiovascular disease, cancer, eye diseases and aging. Is It Safe to Eat Salmon Skin? While some people shy away from the skin because they're not sure it's safe to eat—or the thought of eating it is unappealing—salmon skin is safe to eat. Not only is it safe, but it's also packed with the same nutrients that salmon flesh has. If you choose to remove the skin, wait until the fish is cooked. Keeping the skin on can help the fish maintain more of those healthy fats and nutrients. What Are the Nutritional Differences Between Wild and Farmed Salmon? Wild salmon tend to have less fat than farmed salmon because the salmon must swim farther to find food—in other words, the wild fish get more exercise than farmed salmon. But remember, the type of fat in salmon is mostly the heart-healthy kind. Wild salmon also tend to have deeper-colored flesh, which means they have more of the antioxidant astaxanthin. With that said, wild salmon may also have a stronger taste than farmed salmon and may dry out more during the cooking process due to having less fat. Ultimately, either choice—farmed or wild—is a healthy, nutritional option, so buy whichever you prefer. Tips from the Test Kitchen Is Salmon Sustainable? There are a few factors to determine if the salmon you're buying is sustainable, such as the type of salmon, where it's from and whether it's wild-caught or farmed. For informed choices, check the websites of reputable sources like Seafood Watch or the Marine Stewardship Council, which have up-to-date information on sustainable salmon. I Don't Have Lemon Pepper—What Can I Use Instead? If you don't have lemon pepper, you can use your favorite store-bought salt-free seasoning. You can also make your own Salmon Seasoning as a substitute for the seasoning in this recipe. How Do You Buy the Freshest Salmon? When buying fresh salmon fillets, the salmon should be firm to the touch and should bounce back after touching. It should have a mild, neutral smell and not be overly fishy. I Bought Salmon Without Skin. How Do I Adjust This Recipe? There's no need to adjust the recipe. You can pan-sear skinless salmon fillets following the procedure in Step 2. Frequently Asked Questions What Side of Salmon Do You Sear First? Sear the salmon skin-side down first, for about 3 to 4 minutes, until it releases from the pan and is crisp. I Don't Have a Thermometer. How Do I Know When Salmon Is Done? It's best to use an instant-read thermometer to check for internal doneness, but there are a couple of cues to look for if you don't have one. Salmon is cooked when it turns opaque all the way through and flakes easily with a fork. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 4 (5-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon salt-free lemon pepper 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 large clove garlic, crushed 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, chives and/or dill ½ teaspoon grated lemon zest Lemon wedges for serving Directions Pat salmon dry and sprinkle on both sides with garlic powder, salt and lemon pepper. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the salmon, skin-side down; cook, pressing the fillets down slightly with a spatula until they rest flat against the pan, about 15 seconds. Release spatula and continue cooking until the skin releases easily from the pan and the fish edges are opaque, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and flip the salmon. Add garlic and butter to the pan; cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest portion registers 145°F, 2 to 4 minutes, swirling the butter in the pan occasionally. Remove and discard the garlic clove. Transfer the salmon to a platter; sprinkle evenly with herbs and lemon zest. Serve with lemon wedges. Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 259 Calories 15g Fat 1g Carbs 28g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 4 oz. Calories 259 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Protein 28g 56% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 86mg 29% Vitamin A 201IU 4% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 37mcg 9% Vitamin K 11mcg 9% Sodium 354mg 15% Calcium 20mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 42mg 10% Potassium 709mg 15% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 5mcg 208% Omega 3 3g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved