This Easy Vegan Pizza Will Impress Any Pizza Aficionado

Nutrition Notes

Is Pizza Dough Vegan?

Yes, pizza dough is typically just water, flour, yeast (with a little sugar to proof it), salt and sometimes a vegetable oil—all ingredients allowed on a vegan diet. However, some commercially prepared pizza doughs may add honey, eggs or a dairy product to their dough, so it's important to read the label.

Is Vegan Pizza Healthy?

This recipe is loaded with veggies and herbs—all packed with nutrients and antioxidants. Using whole-wheat pizza dough ups the nutrient content more than using white-flour dough. And the nutritional yeast—different from the yeast used to make the dough rise—adds a healthy dose of fiber, protein, vitamin B12, vitamin B6 and folate.

Vegan cheese can vary in ingredients, but it's typically made with soy, nuts and vegetable oils. It is considered processed and sometimes contains thickening agents, like carrageenan and xanthan gum. If you're not vegan but are trying to eat more plants and still include dairy, you might be better off sticking with real mozzarella cheese (and you'll get that melty, gooey goodness!).

Tips from the Test Kitchen

What Other Toppings Can I Put on This Vegan Pizza?

There are a variety of toppings that you can add to this vegan pizza. For vegetables, you can use zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, artichoke hearts or kale. Make sure to follow Step 5 and precook the vegetables before topping to avoid a soggy crust. Please note that if you adjust the toppings, it will alter the nutritional profile of this recipe.

I Can't Find Vegan Mozzarella, What Can I Use Instead?

If you can't find vegan mozzarella cheese, you can substitute it with other types of vegan cheese, such as vegan Parmesan cheese or vegan ricotta cheese. Crumbled tofu can also be used as a substitute for the cheese.

I Want to Make My Dough from Scratch—What Recipe Can I Use?

Try our recipe for Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough. We use quick-rising yeast, which shortens the rising time to just 10 minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Some Tips for Rolling Out Pizza Dough?

Before rolling out the pizza dough, make sure the dough is at room temperature. Let the dough stand at room temperature for 1 to 1 1/2 hours in a lightly oiled bowl, covered. This allows the gluten to relax, making it easier to roll and shape. When you're ready to roll out the dough, the work surface should be lightly floured. There should be enough flour to prevent the dough from sticking.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez