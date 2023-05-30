Healthy Recipes Healthy Lifestyle Diets Healthy Vegan Recipes This Easy Vegan Pizza Will Impress Any Pizza Aficionado Be the first to rate & review! This easy vegan pizza is loaded with veggies that are precooked to avoid a soggy crust. Nutritional yeast is a must-have in the vegan pantry. It delivers that familiar rich, cheesy flavor that's the backbone to good pizza. A good store-bought dough adds to the flavor. To prepare the dough for shaping, remove it from the plastic bag it comes in and put it in a lightly oiled bowl with plastic wrap on top and let it come to room temperature for 1 to 1 1/2 hours until it's no longer cold to the touch. By Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield is a Test Kitchen assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. After graduation, Amanda worked in the nonprofit sector as a marketing associate for a global nonprofit organization. In 2018, she pivoted into the food industry and began training in fine-dining restaurants around Atlanta. Later she gained her culinary degree from Johnson & Wales University and went on to work in a variety of kitchens from boutique restaurants to conference hotels. As a true foodie, Amanda seeks out nutritious and unique flavors to inspire others to eat happily and healthfully. When she's not cooking up delicious recipes, you can find her lap swimming in the pool or watching a good sci-fi movie. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 30, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Nutrition Notes Is Pizza Dough Vegan? Yes, pizza dough is typically just water, flour, yeast (with a little sugar to proof it), salt and sometimes a vegetable oil—all ingredients allowed on a vegan diet. However, some commercially prepared pizza doughs may add honey, eggs or a dairy product to their dough, so it's important to read the label. Is Vegan Pizza Healthy? This recipe is loaded with veggies and herbs—all packed with nutrients and antioxidants. Using whole-wheat pizza dough ups the nutrient content more than using white-flour dough. And the nutritional yeast—different from the yeast used to make the dough rise—adds a healthy dose of fiber, protein, vitamin B12, vitamin B6 and folate. Vegan cheese can vary in ingredients, but it's typically made with soy, nuts and vegetable oils. It is considered processed and sometimes contains thickening agents, like carrageenan and xanthan gum. If you're not vegan but are trying to eat more plants and still include dairy, you might be better off sticking with real mozzarella cheese (and you'll get that melty, gooey goodness!). Tips from the Test Kitchen What Other Toppings Can I Put on This Vegan Pizza? There are a variety of toppings that you can add to this vegan pizza. For vegetables, you can use zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, artichoke hearts or kale. Make sure to follow Step 5 and precook the vegetables before topping to avoid a soggy crust. Please note that if you adjust the toppings, it will alter the nutritional profile of this recipe. I Can't Find Vegan Mozzarella, What Can I Use Instead? If you can't find vegan mozzarella cheese, you can substitute it with other types of vegan cheese, such as vegan Parmesan cheese or vegan ricotta cheese. Crumbled tofu can also be used as a substitute for the cheese. I Want to Make My Dough from Scratch—What Recipe Can I Use? Try our recipe for Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough. We use quick-rising yeast, which shortens the rising time to just 10 minutes. Frequently Asked Questions What Are Some Tips for Rolling Out Pizza Dough? Before rolling out the pizza dough, make sure the dough is at room temperature. Let the dough stand at room temperature for 1 to 1 1/2 hours in a lightly oiled bowl, covered. This allows the gluten to relax, making it easier to roll and shape. When you're ready to roll out the dough, the work surface should be lightly floured. There should be enough flour to prevent the dough from sticking. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 1 cup low-sodium marinara sauce 2 teaspoons chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano, plus more for garnish ½ teaspoon garlic powder, divided ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper, divided ½ teaspoon ground pepper, divided 1 pound whole-wheat pizza dough, at room temperature All-purpose flour for dusting 4 cups packed fresh baby spinach 1 cup sliced white mushrooms ⅔ cup thinly sliced red or orange bell pepper ⅓ cup chopped red onion ¼ teaspoon salt 1 (8-ounce) package shredded vegan mozzarella cheese 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast, divided Directions Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 450°F. Line a 10-by-15-inch rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; brush the parchment with 1 1/2 teaspoons oil. Stir marinara, basil, oregano and 1/4 teaspoon each garlic powder, crushed red pepper and ground pepper together in a small bowl. Place pizza dough on a lightly floured work surface. Roll and stretch the dough into a large rectangle about the size of the prepared baking sheet. Transfer the dough to the baking sheet, stretching it to the edges of the pan. Brush the dough edges with 1 1/2 teaspoons oil. Bake until the crust is light golden brown, about 7 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add spinach, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, salt and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each garlic powder and ground pepper; cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are tender and the spinach is wilted, 3 to 5 minutes. Spread the marinara mixture evenly over the crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border; sprinkle evenly with vegan mozzarella and 1 1/2 tablespoons nutritional yeast. Top evenly with the vegetable mixture. Bake until the mozzarella is melted and the crust is golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper and 1 1/2 teaspoons nutritional yeast. Garnish with additional basil and oregano, if desired. Slice and serve. Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Equipment Parchment paper Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 509 Calories 27g Fat 62g Carbs 14g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 2 slices Calories 509 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 62g 23% Dietary Fiber 7g 25% Total Sugars 4g Protein 14g 28% Total Fat 27g 35% Saturated Fat 10g 50% Vitamin A 4647IU 93% Vitamin C 40mg 44% Vitamin D 1IU 0% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 13mcg 3% Vitamin K 275mcg 229% Sodium 868mg 38% Calcium 73mg 6% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 49mg 12% Potassium 156mg 3% Vitamin B12 2mcg 83% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved