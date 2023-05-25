Healthy Recipes Healthy Appetizer Recipes These 2-Ingredient Pineapple-Bacon Bites Are the Perfect Sweet-Savory App Be the first to rate & review! Fresh pineapple wrapped in crispy bacon is the ultimate mash-up of sweet and savory flavors. Here we deliver this winning combo in the form of a two-ingredient appetizer that's easy to pull together for last-minute gatherings. Fresh, ripe pineapple yields the best results. Serve with toothpicks to avoid sticky hands. By Alex Loh Alex Loh Alex Loh is EatingWell's associate food editor. As part of the food team, she creates healthy, delicious recipes for the EatingWell audience. Alex also writes informative food and cooking articles that range from how to store ground beef to the best picks from Trader Joe's. Alex conducts product and taste tests to find the best options, from salad spinners to salsas. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jordan Provost Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 medium pineapple 12 slices bacon Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Cut off top and bottom of pineapple and remove the skin. Cut the pineapple in quarters lengthwise through the core; cut out the core. (Reserve half the pineapple for another use.) Cut 2 of the pieces in half lengthwise, then cut crosswise into 6 equal pieces to make 24 chunks. Cut bacon slices in half. Wrap 1 bacon piece around a pineapple chunk and place on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining bacon pieces and pineapple chunks. Bake until the bacon is cooked through and crispy, 30 to 40 minutes. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 122 Calories 5g Fat 15g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 122 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 11g Protein 5g 10% Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 13mg 4% Vitamin A 70IU 1% Vitamin C 54mg 60% Vitamin D 5IU 1% Folate 21mcg 5% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 207mg 9% Calcium 16mg 1% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 18mg 4% Potassium 191mg 4% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved