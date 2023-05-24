Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Pasta and Noodle Recipes Healthy Couscous Recipes How to Cook Couscous Perfectly Every Time (Plus Recipes to Use It In!) Be the first to rate & review! If you've never had couscous, you're in for a treat. Chefs and home cooks alike love its golden appearance and mild nutty flavor. And if you're not sure how to cook couscous or what couscous even is, you're in the right place. With a few ingredients and these foolproof methods for cooking couscous, you'll have fluffy couscous that you can eat all on its own or add to just about anything for an (almost) instant meal. By Candace Nagy Candace Nagy Candace Nagy is a passionate food writer who explores food through the lens of culture, class, and creativity, often taking cues from foods she grew up eating and those she discovered during her travels. What Is Couscous? Couscous is a small, round pasta that's a staple in much of the Mediterranean. Because it's easy to prepare, cooks rather quickly and absorbs flavors well, it's a popular and versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes and makes a great substitute for other carbohydrates like potatoes and rice. History attributes couscous to the ethnic group of pre-Arab descendants, often referred to as Berbers, indigenous to parts of North Africa, including Morocco where couscous is considered the national dish. The name couscous comes from the Berber word for "well rolled" or "well formed." Today, couscous is widely made by machine, but artisan couscous is made by hand, with makers forming tiny balls out of semolina flour and leaving them to dry. Like traditional dry Italian pastas, couscous is made from durum wheat semolina flour that is golden in color and coarser than all-purpose flour. Based on its looks, couscous is sometimes mistaken as being a grain like farro or barley. Since whole-wheat couscous is made with whole-wheat durum flour, it's considered a whole grain by the Whole Grains Council. What Are the Different Kinds of Couscous? There are three main types of couscous: Moroccan couscous, pearl couscous and Lebanese couscous. * Moroccan couscous is the smallest type of couscous and cooks very quickly. The average cook time for Moroccan couscous is about 5 minutes. * Pearl couscous (sometimes referred to as Israeli couscous) gets its name from its appearance. This slightly larger round couscous looks similar to acini di pepe, but pearl couscous is toasted and has a nuttier flavor. Tri-color pearl couscous is a popular variety that gets its color and mild flavor from vegetables and spices. The average cook time for pearl couscous is about 10 minutes. * Lebanese couscous (also known as Moghrabieh couscous) isn't much larger than pearl couscous. The average cook time for Lebanese couscous is about 15 minutes. Health Benefits of Couscous Whole-wheat couscous varieties contain all parts of the grain (the endosperm, the germ and the bran), preserving more of its nutrients and providing 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber in each serving, making it an overall healthy couscous choice. Nutrition information for a ¼-cup dry* (45-gram) serving of regular (not whole-wheat) couscous: Calories: 170Protein: 6 gramsFat: 0 gramsCarbohydrates: 35 gramsFiber: 2 gramsSodium: 0 milligrams Nutrition information for a ¼-cup dry* (45-gram) serving of whole-wheat couscous: Calories: 150Protein: 6 gramsFat: 0 gramsCarbohydrates: 28 gramsFiber: 3 gramsSodium: 5 milligrams Nutrition information for a ¼-cup dry* (45-gram) serving of Israeli pearled couscous: Calories: 160Protein: 6 gramsFat: 1 gramCarbohydrates: 32 gramsFiber: 1 gramSodium: 0 milligrams *¼ cup dry couscous yields about 1 cup cooked What to Eat Couscous With Some of the simplest ways to serve couscous include tossed with fresh chopped herbs and served with a fillet of fish, added to fresh summer salads like this Caribbean Couscous Salad, or in one-pot recipes like this hearty Chicken Thighs with Couscous & Kale. Couscous can also be added dry right into a soup, cooking along with the other ingredients, or served on a platter piled high with grilled vegetables. Don't be afraid to incorporate couscous into your favorite recipes. If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you can use couscous as you would almost any other pasta, adding Parmesan cheese like in this easy-to-make Italian-inspired couscous recipe that calls for frozen peas and uses whole-wheat couscous for added fiber. Like rice and pasta, couscous absorbs flavors well and tastes great both plain or mixed with seasonal ingredients. It can be served hot, warm or cold, so keep a box of dry couscous in your pantry for year-round use. When it comes to couscous, the possibilities are truly endless. Does Couscous Need to Be Rinsed? Couscous does not need to be rinsed or soaked before cooking. In fact, be sure that you don't rinse couscous if you'd like to toast it (see Note). The excess water will prevent the couscous from getting nutty. What's the Liquid-to-Couscous Ratio? The typical liquid-to-couscous ratio is 1-to-1. Adding less liquid will result in a dryer, firmer couscous ideal for salads or recipes that call for a dressing, while adding more liquid will create a softer couscous with a stickier texture. You can experiment and see what you like best. Ingredients 1 - 1 ½ cups water or unsalted broth ¼ teaspoon salt (optional) 1 cup whole-wheat couscous Directions How to Cook Moroccan Couscous Bring 1 cup water (or broth) and salt (if using) to a boil in a medium saucepan. Stir in couscous. Cover and cook until the water is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork before serving. How to Cook Pearl Couscous Bring 1 1/2 cups water (or broth) and salt (if using) to a boil in a medium saucepan. Stir in couscous. Cover and cook until the couscous is tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork before serving. How to Cook Lebanese Couscous Bring 1 1/2 cups water (or broth) and salt (if using) to a boil in a medium saucepan. Stir in couscous. Cover and cook until the couscous is tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork before serving. Note If you'd like to toast the couscous before boiling, heat 1 tablespoon oil in the saucepan over medium heat. Add the couscous and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the water, cover and cook as directed. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 85 Calories 19g Carbs 4g Protein Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 85 Total Carbohydrate 19g 7% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 1g Protein 4g 8% Sodium 1mg 0% Calcium 11mg 1% Iron 1mg 6% 