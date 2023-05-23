Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Pepper Recipes 3-Ingredient Puff Pastry Bites with Roasted Red Peppers & Feta Be the first to rate & review! Flaky puff pastry envelops a sweet and savory mixture of roasted red peppers and feta cheese for an easy three-ingredient appetizer that's perfect for a brunch buffet or as a passed appetizer at an evening gathering. Adapted from the Spinach Puffs recipe developed by Laura Kanya. By Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD Instagram Twitter Victoria Seaver is a registered dietitian and Associate Editorial Director for EatingWell.com. She completed her undergraduate degree in nutrition, dietetics and food science and her masters degree and dietetic internship at the University of Vermont. Victoria has been a part of the EatingWell.com team since 2015. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 23, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jordan Provost Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Servings: 24 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (17.65-ounce) package frozen puff pastry sheets (2 sheets), thawed 1 ½ cups chopped roasted red peppers 1 ½ cups crumbled feta cheese All-purpose flour, for work surface Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a 24-cup mini muffin pan with cooking spray. Unfold 1 puff pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface; gently roll into a 9-by-12-inch rectangle. Cut into 12 (3-inch) squares. Gently press 1 pastry square into the bottom of each prepared muffin cup, letting the corners overhang. Repeat with the remaining puff pastry sheet. Divide roasted red peppers and feta evenly among the pastry cups, about 1 tablespoon of each. Gently stretch the 4 points of each puff pastry square together toward the center so that they cover the filling, then lightly press them together in the middle. Bake until puffed and golden, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then run a knife carefully around the edges to gently loosen each pastry. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool for 10 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature. Equipment 24-cup mini muffin pan Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 109 Calories 7g Fat 11g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 24 Calories 109 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 2g Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 8mg 3% Vitamin A 873IU 17% Vitamin C 12mg 13% Vitamin D 2IU 1% Folate 3mcg 1% Sodium 231mg 10% Calcium 46mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 2mg 0% Potassium 6mg 0% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved