This 3-Ingredient White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad Is an Easy Lunch Idea

Be the first to rate & review!

This three-ingredient lunch takes a packaged salad kit to the next level with the addition of two pantry staples: cherry tomatoes and white beans. The Mediterranean flavor profile works well here, but another mix will be just as simple and satisfying.

By
Carolyn Malcoun
Carolyn Malcoun
Carolyn Malcoun

As EatingWell's food editor, Carolyn Malcoun searches for cool farmers, chefs and other food stories to tell. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin and a culinary arts degree from New England Culinary Institute. She started at EatingWell as an intern in the Test Kitchen in 2005 and joined the editorial team soon after.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Healthy Pregnancy Heart Healthy High Fiber Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 (11.5-oz.) Mediterranean-style salad kit

  • 1 (15-oz.) can no-salt-added white beans, rinsed

  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved if desired

Directions

  1. Combine salad kit contents, white beans and tomatoes in a large bowl; toss to combine.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

387 Calories
15g Fat
49g Carbs
13g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 387
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 49g 18%
Dietary Fiber 12g 43%
Total Sugars 14g
Added Sugars 8g 16%
Protein 13g 26%
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 8mg 3%
Vitamin A 1241IU 25%
Vitamin C 20mg 22%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 22mcg 6%
Vitamin K 12mcg 10%
Sodium 563mg 24%
Calcium 144mg 11%
Iron 5mg 28%
Magnesium 106mg 25%
Potassium 1075mg 23%
Zinc 3mg 27%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Dinner Plan for Weight Loss
Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza
30 Days of Healthy, 5-Ingredient Dinners
Caprese Sandwich
21 Easy Lunch Ideas in 10 Minutes
a recipe photo of the Sun-dried Tomato Tuna Panini
30 Days of Healthy, 5-Ingredient Lunches
Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas
30 Days of Mediterranean Diet Lunches
Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce
20 Healthy 5-Ingredient Dinners in 20 Minutes or Less
a collage of some of the 20 Low Carb Lunch Ideas for Work That Will Actually Fill You Up
20 Low-Carb Lunch Ideas for Work That Will Actually Fill You Up
a recipe photo of the Tuna Nicoise Salad
18 Anti-Inflammatory Salads to Make This Spring
Rainbow Grain Bowl with Cashew Tahini Sauce
 19 Simple Meal-Prep Ideas to Make This Spring
a collage of recipes photos from 22 Easy Vegetarian Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever
22 Easy Vegetarian Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever
a collage of recipes photo from 41 Healthy Lunch Ideas You Can Make in 10 Minutes
41 Healthy Lunch Ideas You Can Make in 10 Minutes
a collage of recipe photos from the 45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
Berry Chia Pudding
You Just Started the Mediterranean Diet—Here Are the Recipes to Make First
Trader Joe's Salad Kit
5 Easy Meals That Start with a Trader Joe's Salad Kit
Coriander-&-Lemon-Crusted Salmon with Asparagus Salad & Poached Egg
30 Days of Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Dinners
Smoked gouda-broccoli soup
16 Restaurant Copycat Soup Recipes That Can Help You Lose Weight