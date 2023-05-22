Healthy Recipes Healthy Salad Recipes Healthy Bean Salad Recipes This 3-Ingredient White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad Is an Easy Lunch Idea Be the first to rate & review! This three-ingredient lunch takes a packaged salad kit to the next level with the addition of two pantry staples: cherry tomatoes and white beans. The Mediterranean flavor profile works well here, but another mix will be just as simple and satisfying. By Carolyn Malcoun Carolyn Malcoun Instagram Twitter As EatingWell's food editor, Carolyn Malcoun searches for cool farmers, chefs and other food stories to tell. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin and a culinary arts degree from New England Culinary Institute. She started at EatingWell as an intern in the Test Kitchen in 2005 and joined the editorial team soon after. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 22, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 2 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Healthy Pregnancy Heart Healthy High Fiber Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (11.5-oz.) Mediterranean-style salad kit 1 (15-oz.) can no-salt-added white beans, rinsed 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved if desired Directions Combine salad kit contents, white beans and tomatoes in a large bowl; toss to combine. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 387 Calories 15g Fat 49g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 387 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 49g 18% Dietary Fiber 12g 43% Total Sugars 14g Added Sugars 8g 16% Protein 13g 26% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 8mg 3% Vitamin A 1241IU 25% Vitamin C 20mg 22% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 22mcg 6% Vitamin K 12mcg 10% Sodium 563mg 24% Calcium 144mg 11% Iron 5mg 28% Magnesium 106mg 25% Potassium 1075mg 23% Zinc 3mg 27% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved