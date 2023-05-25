Healthy Recipes Healthy Mealtime Recipes Healthy Dinner Recipes Sheet-Pan Lemon-Pepper Chicken with Broccoli & Tomatoes Is an Easy, 5-Ingredient Dinner Be the first to rate & review! This sheet-pan lemon-pepper chicken with broccoli and tomatoes offers a blend of vitamin-rich vegetables, a healthy dose of fiber, and lean protein to fill your plate. Lemon pepper seasons the dish, adding brightness and spice. By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Instagram Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD, is EatingWell's former test kitchen & editorial operations manager. During her time at EatingWell, Breana oversaw the development, production and nutrition analysis of 500-plus recipes per year and helped manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly. Breana has a master's degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu London, a Wine Spirit & Education Trust-trained sommelier and a registered dietitian. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Ali Redmond Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts How We Made This Diabetes-Appropriate 1. The bones and skin from bone-in, skin-on chicken breast traps some of the moisture inside the meat, preventing it from drying out while it's cooking. Chicken breast is a naturally lean protein, with most of the fat found in the skin. If you want to cut back on saturated fat, you can remove the skin after it's done cooking. 2. Salt-free seasoning is a low-sodium food that allows you to add salt (and saltier ingredients like feta cheese) in other places so the flavor is spread evenly throughout the dish. Too much sodium intake is associated with high blood pressure and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Tips from the Test Kitchen Can I substitute another cut of chicken? Any cut of chicken will work with this recipe—bone-in or boneless thighs, boneless breasts or even drumsticks. The only difference is the timing. Be sure to use a meat thermometer to make sure the chicken gets to 165°F. How can I make this vegetarian? You can use extra-firm tofu in place of the chicken, or try a can of no-salt-added chickpeas, which will get nice and crunchy as they cook. I can't find salt-free lemon-pepper seasoning. What can I use instead? You can combine the zest of 1 lemon (about 1 tablespoon) and 1 teaspoon pepper. What should I serve with this? This dish is great on its own but also can be served with brown rice or mashed potatoes, or on top of whole-grain pasta. What other vegetables could I use instead of broccoli and cherry tomatoes? You can use green beans, asparagus, cauliflower, zucchini or summer squash. Tender veggies like green beans and asparagus will need less time in the oven, so add them later on to avoid overcooking. Ingredients 8 cups broccoli florets 1 pint cherry tomatoes 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 1 ½ pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts 2 teaspoons salt-free lemon pepper seasoning ⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss broccoli and tomatoes in a large bowl with 2 tablespoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Cut chicken breasts into 4 equal portions. Brush the chicken with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with lemon pepper seasoning and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place the chicken on one half of a rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 10 minutes. Remove from oven; carefully add the broccoli and tomatoes to the other side of the pan. Continue roasting, stirring the vegetables once halfway through, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a breast without touching bone registers 165°F and the vegetables are tender, 15 to 18 minutes more. Sprinkle feta over the vegetables on the pan; stir to allow the feta to slightly melt. Serve the chicken and vegetables topped with the pan drippings. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 312 Calories 17g Fat 13g Carbs 31g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 312 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 13g 5% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 5g Protein 31g 62% Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 79mg 26% Vitamin A 4951IU 99% Vitamin C 143mg 159% Vitamin D 6IU 2% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 119mcg 30% Vitamin K 7mcg 6% Sodium 456mg 20% Calcium 150mg 12% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 69mg 16% Potassium 872mg 19% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved