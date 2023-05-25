Sheet-Pan Lemon-Pepper Chicken with Broccoli & Tomatoes Is an Easy, 5-Ingredient Dinner

How We Made This Diabetes-Appropriate

1. The bones and skin from bone-in, skin-on chicken breast traps some of the moisture inside the meat, preventing it from drying out while it's cooking. Chicken breast is a naturally lean protein, with most of the fat found in the skin. If you want to cut back on saturated fat, you can remove the skin after it's done cooking.

2. Salt-free seasoning is a low-sodium food that allows you to add salt (and saltier ingredients like feta cheese) in other places so the flavor is spread evenly throughout the dish. Too much sodium intake is associated with high blood pressure and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I substitute another cut of chicken?

Any cut of chicken will work with this recipe—bone-in or boneless thighs, boneless breasts or even drumsticks. The only difference is the timing. Be sure to use a meat thermometer to make sure the chicken gets to 165°F.

How can I make this vegetarian?

You can use extra-firm tofu in place of the chicken, or try a can of no-salt-added chickpeas, which will get nice and crunchy as they cook.

I can't find salt-free lemon-pepper seasoning. What can I use instead?

You can combine the zest of 1 lemon (about 1 tablespoon) and 1 teaspoon pepper.

What should I serve with this?

This dish is great on its own but also can be served with brown rice or mashed potatoes, or on top of whole-grain pasta.

What other vegetables could I use instead of broccoli and cherry tomatoes?

You can use green beans, asparagus, cauliflower, zucchini or summer squash. Tender veggies like green beans and asparagus will need less time in the oven, so add them later on to avoid overcooking.