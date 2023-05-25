Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes 5-Ingredient Pistachio-Crusted Halibut Is Ready in 20 Minutes Be the first to rate & review! A layer of pistachios combined with panko breadcrumbs on top of the halibut fillets provides a delicious crunch and a pop of vitamin B6, a nutrient important for blood sugar regulation. We like the firm texture and mild flavor of halibut, but cod, haddock or tilapia can be used in its place. By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Instagram Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD, is EatingWell's former test kitchen & editorial operations manager. During her time at EatingWell, Breana oversaw the development, production and nutrition analysis of 500-plus recipes per year and helped manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly. Published on May 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Ali Redmond Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Heart Healthy High-Protein Sesame-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts How We Made This Diabetes-Appropriate 1. Consuming less sodium in your diet can help prevent or treat high blood pressure. We kept the sodium in check by using just a small amount of kosher salt and unsalted pistachios for the topping. 2. Pistachios not only taste great, but they are a good source of vitamin B6 and have been shown to be helpful with blood sugar control. 3. Mayonnaise adds flavor to the fish and helps keep the crunchy topping in place. We opted to use reduced-fat mayonnaise to help limit saturated fat. Too much saturated fat is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. Tips from the Test Kitchen Is halibut sustainable? It can be! Look for the blue Marine Stewardship Council label on the package to make sure the fish you are buying comes from a certified sustainable fishery. Can I substitute a different type of fish? Yes. Any white, flaky fish will work, such as cod, sea bass, haddock or tilapia. If you are using a different fish, cook time needs to be adjusted depending on the thickness. Halibut tends to be 1½ to 2 inches thick, so if your fish is thinner, you should reduce the cook time and judge doneness based on flakiness instead of timing. I can't find panko, can I use other breadcrumbs? Panko are Japanese breadcrumbs and are lighter and fluffier than traditional breadcrumbs. You can use plain dry breadcrumbs as a substitute, just make sure to look for an unseasoned variety. I'm allergic to nuts, can I use a seed instead? Yes, you can use unsalted sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds instead. Ingredients 1 ¼ pounds halibut, cut into 4 portions ½ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 1 tablespoon reduced-fat mayonnaise 3 tablespoons chopped unsalted pistachios 3 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs 1 large clove garlic, grated Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Pat halibut fillets dry with paper towels and place on the prepared pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Brush the tops of the fillets with mayonnaise. Combine pistachios, panko and garlic in a small bowl. Top the fillets with the pistachio mixture, gently pressing to adhere. Bake until the fish flakes easily with a fork, 8 to 12 minutes, depending on the thickness. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 189 Calories 6g Fat 5g Carbs 28g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 189 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 1g Protein 28g 56% Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 71mg 24% Vitamin A 118IU 2% Vitamin D 269IU 67% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 20mcg 5% Vitamin K 7mcg 6% Sodium 367mg 16% Calcium 18mg 1% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 39mg 9% Potassium 682mg 15% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 2mcg 83% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.