5-Ingredient Pistachio-Crusted Halibut Is Ready in 20 Minutes

How We Made This Diabetes-Appropriate

1. Consuming less sodium in your diet can help prevent or treat high blood pressure. We kept the sodium in check by using just a small amount of kosher salt and unsalted pistachios for the topping.

2. Pistachios not only taste great, but they are a good source of vitamin B6 and have been shown to be helpful with blood sugar control.

3. Mayonnaise adds flavor to the fish and helps keep the crunchy topping in place. We opted to use reduced-fat mayonnaise to help limit saturated fat. Too much saturated fat is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Is halibut sustainable?

It can be! Look for the blue Marine Stewardship Council label on the package to make sure the fish you are buying comes from a certified sustainable fishery.

Can I substitute a different type of fish?

Yes. Any white, flaky fish will work, such as cod, sea bass, haddock or tilapia. If you are using a different fish, cook time needs to be adjusted depending on the thickness. Halibut tends to be 1½ to 2 inches thick, so if your fish is thinner, you should reduce the cook time and judge doneness based on flakiness instead of timing.

I can't find panko, can I use other breadcrumbs?

Panko are Japanese breadcrumbs and are lighter and fluffier than traditional breadcrumbs. You can use plain dry breadcrumbs as a substitute, just make sure to look for an unseasoned variety.

I'm allergic to nuts, can I use a seed instead?

Yes, you can use unsalted sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds instead.