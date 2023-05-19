Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Potato Recipes Oven-Roasted Potatoes Are Crispy on the Outside & Fluffy on the Inside Be the first to rate & review! These oven-roasted potatoes flavored with dill and whole-grain mustard are roasted, then broiled for quick, evenly browned potatoes that remain tender and fluffy on the inside. Serve with roasted chicken or pork chops. By Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield is a Test Kitchen assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. After graduation, Amanda worked in the nonprofit sector as a marketing associate for a global nonprofit organization. In 2018, she pivoted into the food industry and began training in fine-dining restaurants around Atlanta. Later she gained her culinary degree from Johnson & Wales University and went on to work in a variety of kitchens from boutique restaurants to conference hotels. As a true foodie, Amanda seeks out nutritious and unique flavors to inspire others to eat happily and healthfully. When she's not cooking up delicious recipes, you can find her lap swimming in the pool or watching a good sci-fi movie. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 19, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ pounds small Yukon Gold potatoes (about 4 cups), halved 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 2 teaspoons whole-grain mustard 1 teaspoon onion powder ¾ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon ground pepper 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill Directions Position oven rack about 6 inches from broiler; preheat to 425°F. Toss potatoes, oil, mustard, onion powder, salt, garlic powder and pepper together in a medium bowl until evenly coated. Spread in a single layer on a large rimmed broiler-safe baking sheet. Roast until lightly browned and tender, about 15 minutes. Stir the potatoes and increase oven temperature to broil. Broil until the potatoes are golden brown and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the potatoes to a platter and sprinkle with dill. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 124 Calories 5g Fat 19g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 124 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 19g 7% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 2g Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Vitamin A 9IU 0% Vitamin C 23mg 26% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 1mcg 0% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 325mg 14% Calcium 4mg 0% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 1mg 0% Potassium 13mg 0% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved