Oven-Roasted Potatoes Are Crispy on the Outside & Fluffy on the Inside

These oven-roasted potatoes flavored with dill and whole-grain mustard are roasted, then broiled for quick, evenly browned potatoes that remain tender and fluffy on the inside. Serve with roasted chicken or pork chops.

Published on May 19, 2023
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ pounds small Yukon Gold potatoes (about 4 cups), halved

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • 2 teaspoons whole-grain mustard

  • 1 teaspoon onion powder

  • ¾ teaspoon salt

  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder

  • ½ teaspoon ground pepper

  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

Directions

  1. Position oven rack about 6 inches from broiler; preheat to 425°F. Toss potatoes, oil, mustard, onion powder, salt, garlic powder and pepper together in a medium bowl until evenly coated. Spread in a single layer on a large rimmed broiler-safe baking sheet.

  2. Roast until lightly browned and tender, about 15 minutes. Stir the potatoes and increase oven temperature to broil. Broil until the potatoes are golden brown and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the potatoes to a platter and sprinkle with dill.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

124 Calories
5g Fat
19g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 124
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 19g 7%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 2g 4%
Total Fat 5g 6%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Vitamin A 9IU 0%
Vitamin C 23mg 26%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 1mcg 0%
Vitamin K 1mcg 1%
Sodium 325mg 14%
Calcium 4mg 0%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 1mg 0%
Potassium 13mg 0%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

