Healthy Recipes Healthy Salad Recipes Healthy Vegetable Salad Recipes Healthy Cucumber Salad Recipes This Cucumber Salad with Peanuts & Sweet Chili Sauce Is a Light & Flavorful Side Idea Be the first to rate & review! Thai sweet chili sauce is a condiment often used for dipping that features a mix of chiles and garlic with a sweet base; it has a texture similar to honey. On its own, it adds balance and a hint of spice to savory dishes, or it can be combined with vinegar and salt as we do here for a punchy drizzle over fresh sliced cucumber. By Danette St. Onge Published on May 19, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Brittany Conerly Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 large English cucumber (about 1 pound) ¼ medium red onion, very thinly sliced (about 1/2 cup) ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro 3 tablespoons roasted peanuts, roughly chopped or crushed ¼ cup distilled white vinegar or rice vinegar 1 tablespoon Thai sweet chili sauce ½ teaspoon salt Directions Cut cucumber in half lengthwise, then thinly slice crosswise into half-moons. Place the cucumber slices in a large bowl with onion, cilantro and peanuts. Stir vinegar, sweet chili sauce and salt In a small bowl until the salt is dissolved. Drizzle over the cucumber salad and toss to combine. Serve immediately. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 62 Calories 4g Fat 6g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 62 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 6g 2% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 4g Added Sugars 2g 4% Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Vitamin A 118IU 2% Vitamin C 3mg 3% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 20mcg 5% Vitamin K 8mcg 7% Sodium 331mg 14% Calcium 16mg 1% Magnesium 21mg 5% Potassium 160mg 3% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved