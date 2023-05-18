These 3-Ingredient Chocolate & Almond Butter Dates Taste Like Your Favorite Candy Bar

These stuffed dates can be an easy dessert or snack when you're craving something sweet. We love the mild flavor of almond butter, but natural peanut butter would be a nice substitute. A flaky sea salt like Maldon elevates the flavor. Be sure to sprinkle the salt over the dates before the chocolate has set.

By
Danielle DeAngelis
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

Published on May 18, 2023
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 10 pitted Medjool dates

  • 10 teaspoons almond butter

  • 3 ounces dark chocolate (60-70%), chopped

  • Pinch of flaky sea salt (optional)

Directions

  1. Fill each date with 1 teaspoon almond butter.

  2. Place chocolate in a medium microwave-safe bowl; microwave on Medium for 1 minute. Stir, then continue microwaving on Medium in 20-second intervals until melted, stopping to stir after each interval.

  3. Line a plate with parchment paper. Using a fork, hold 1 date over the melted chocolate and use a spoon to lightly coat it, allowing excess chocolate to drip back into the bowl. Place the coated date on the prepared plate. Repeat with the remaining dates. Sprinkle evenly with salt, if desired. Refrigerate until just set, about 10 minutes.

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Equipment

Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

276 Calories
11g Fat
47g Carbs
4g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 5
Calories 276
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 47g 17%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Total Sugars 39g
Added Sugars 6g 12%
Protein 4g 8%
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 1mg 0%
Vitamin A 79IU 2%
Vitamin E 3mg 18%
Folate 13mcg 3%
Vitamin K 2mcg 2%
Sodium 28mg 1%
Calcium 76mg 6%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 77mg 18%
Potassium 494mg 11%
Zinc 1mg 9%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

