These 3-Ingredient Chicken Tikka Masala Sweet Potatoes Pack 32 Grams of Protein

Be the first to rate & review!

Simmer sauces pack tons of flavor into one ingredient, which helps streamline this easy three-ingredient dinner. Here we pair sweet potato with chicken breast cooked in tikka masala simmer sauce, but a simmer sauce of any flavor profile will work well too.

By
Carolyn Malcoun
Carolyn Malcoun
Carolyn Malcoun

As EatingWell's food editor, Carolyn Malcoun searches for cool farmers, chefs and other food stories to tell. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin and a culinary arts degree from New England Culinary Institute. She started at EatingWell as an intern in the Test Kitchen in 2005 and joined the editorial team soon after.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the 3-Ingredient Chicken Tikka Masala Sweet Potatoes
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle
Active Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 4 medium sweet potatoes (about 8 ounces each), scrubbed

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces

  • 1 (16-oz.) jar tikka masala simmer sauce

  • Nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style, for serving (optional)

  • Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Prick sweet potatoes all over with a fork. Place on a microwave-safe plate; microwave on High, flipping once, until soft and easily pierced with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool.

  2. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; add simmer sauce and simmer, stirring frequently, until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has reduced slightly, 5 minutes.

  3. Cut the sweet potatoes in half; top with the chicken and sauce. Top with yogurt and sprinkle with cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

509 Calories
17g Fat
58g Carbs
32g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 509
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 58g 21%
Dietary Fiber 8g 29%
Total Sugars 10g
Protein 32g 64%
Total Fat 17g 22%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 83mg 28%
Vitamin A 32642IU 653%
Vitamin C 15mg 17%
Vitamin D 1IU 0%
Vitamin E 2mg 13%
Folate 35mcg 9%
Vitamin K 4mcg 3%
Sodium 671mg 29%
Calcium 126mg 10%
Iron 3mg 17%
Magnesium 89mg 21%
Potassium 1143mg 24%
Zinc 2mg 18%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Chicken Tikka Masala Soup served in two bowls and topped with chives
Chicken Tikka Masala Soup
55 mins
pressure cooker chicken tikka masala
Pressure-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala
50 mins
Sweet Potatoes with Warm Black Bean Salad
Sweet Potatoes with Warm Black Bean Salad for Two
20 mins
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Stuffed Potatoes with Lentil Stew served on a plate
Air-Fryer Stuffed Potatoes with Lentil Stew
1 hrs 15 mins
a recipe photo of the Chicken Tortilla Soup
Best Chicken Tortilla Soup
30 mins
chickpea curry (chhole)
Chhole (Chickpea Curry)
20 mins
Southern Green Beans And Potatoes in a white serving dish
Southern Green Beans & Potatoes
35 mins
7007758.jpg
Easy Chicken Tikka Masala
30 mins
Mexican Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls
Chile-Lime Turkey & Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls
30 mins
7806254.jpg
Loaded Sweet Potatoes
30 mins
Bowl of Green Chile Chicken Posole
Green Chile Chicken Pozole
30 mins
a recipe photo of the French Onion Smashed Potatoes on a cooking sheet
French-Onion Smashed Potatoes
1 hrs 10 mins
Crispy Bubble Potatoes
Crispy Bubble Potatoes
40 mins
Sweet Potato Biscuits
Sweet Potato Biscuits
2 hrs
Southwestern Vegetable & Chicken Soup
Spicy Vegetable & Chicken Soup
1 hrs 30 mins
6177123.jpg
Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole
1 hrs 15 mins