Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Sweet Potato Recipes These 3-Ingredient Chicken Tikka Masala Sweet Potatoes Pack 32 Grams of Protein Simmer sauces pack tons of flavor into one ingredient, which helps streamline this easy three-ingredient dinner. Here we pair sweet potato with chicken breast cooked in tikka masala simmer sauce, but a simmer sauce of any flavor profile will work well too. By Carolyn Malcoun Published on May 17, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 medium sweet potatoes (about 8 ounces each), scrubbed 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces 1 (16-oz.) jar tikka masala simmer sauce Nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style, for serving (optional) Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish (optional) Directions Prick sweet potatoes all over with a fork. Place on a microwave-safe plate; microwave on High, flipping once, until soft and easily pierced with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; add simmer sauce and simmer, stirring frequently, until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has reduced slightly, 5 minutes. Cut the sweet potatoes in half; top with the chicken and sauce. Top with yogurt and sprinkle with cilantro, if desired. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 509 Calories 17g Fat 58g Carbs 32g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 509 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 58g 21% Dietary Fiber 8g 29% Total Sugars 10g Protein 32g 64% Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 83mg 28% Vitamin A 32642IU 653% Vitamin C 15mg 17% Vitamin D 1IU 0% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 35mcg 9% Vitamin K 4mcg 3% Sodium 671mg 29% Calcium 126mg 10% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 89mg 21% Potassium 1143mg 24% Zinc 2mg 18% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.