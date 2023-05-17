The Best Air-Fryer Baked Potatoes

Give your oven a rest and try this baked potato in an air fryer instead. The skin is crispy while the flesh stays tender. Garnish with sour cream, chives or your favorite fixings.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

Published on May 17, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Air Fryer Baked Potato topped with sour cream and chives
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 4 (8-ounce) russet potatoes, scrubbed and patted dry

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

  • ½ teaspoon ground pepper

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • Light sour cream or plain yogurt for serving (optional)

  • Chopped fresh chives for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat a 6-quart air fryer to 390°F for 5 minutes. Prick potatoes all over (about 16 times) with a fork. Rub the potatoes evenly with oil; sprinkle all over with pepper and salt.

  2. Arrange the potatoes about 1 inch apart in the air-fryer basket.

  3. Cook until the potatoes are fork-tender and the skins are golden brown and crisp, about 50 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes. Slice in half lengthwise. If desired, serve with sour cream (or yogurt) and garnish with chives.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

251 Calories
4g Fat
49g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 251
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 49g 18%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Total Sugars 3g
Protein 6g 12%
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Vitamin A 24IU 0%
Vitamin C 19mg 21%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 59mcg 15%
Vitamin K 7mcg 6%
Sodium 177mg 8%
Calcium 42mg 3%
Iron 3mg 17%
Magnesium 69mg 16%
Potassium 1251mg 27%
Zinc 1mg 9%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

