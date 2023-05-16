Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes Healthy Hot Sandwich Recipes These Mushroom & Spinach Melts Are So Good, You'll Cry Be the first to rate & review! These mushroom and spinach melts check all the boxes: they're cheesy, packed with veggies and easy to make—what's not to love? Balsamic vinegar adds a wonderful sharpness to cut through the cheese and pairs well with the sautéed vegetables. You can also make these sandwiches with a panini press, if you have one. Heat the press to medium and place 2 sandwiches on the cooking grates; cook until both sides are browned, crisp and the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches. By Melissa Gray Melissa Gray Instagram A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Melissa Gray trained in traditional French-style cooking, restaurant and front-of-house management. Published on May 16, 2023 EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Joshua Hoggle Active Time: 35 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons thinly sliced shallot 1 (8 ounce) package cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme 1 (5 ounce) package baby spinach 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar 8 (1/2-inch) slices whole-grain bread 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened 4 slices provolone cheese ½ cup shredded fontina cheese Directions Preheat oven to 200°F. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallot; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and thyme; cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms soften and turn golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Add spinach and vinegar; cook, stirring constantly, until the spinach is wilted and the vinegar is mostly evaporated, about 2 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl. Coat 1 side of each bread slice evenly with a thin layer of butter. Flip 4 slices butter-sides down; top each with 1 slice provolone, 1/3 cup mushroom-spinach mixture and 2 tablespoons fontina. Top with the remaining bread slices, butter-sides up. Wipe the pan clean and place over medium heat. Add 2 sandwiches; cook until crispy and browned on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully turn the sandwiches over and continue cooking until the cheese has completely melted, about 2 minutes. Transfer the sandwiches to a small baking sheet; keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 385 Calories 25g Fat 25g Carbs 17g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 385 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 25g 9% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 6g Protein 17g 34% Total Fat 25g 32% Saturated Fat 11g 55% Cholesterol 46mg 15% Vitamin A 2791IU 56% Vitamin C 12mg 13% Vitamin D 11IU 3% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 47mcg 12% Vitamin K 172mcg 143% Sodium 490mg 21% Calcium 320mg 25% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 74mg 18% Potassium 345mg 7% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. 