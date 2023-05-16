Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Nut & Seed Recipes Healthy Peanut Butter Recipes Peanut Butter Stuffed Energy Balls: Your New Favorite Snack Be the first to rate & review! Peanuts do double duty in this easy snack recipe: peanut butter makes a creamy center while chopped roasted peanuts add a welcome crunch to the exterior. We prefer to use natural peanut butter, which is a little oilier and looser, to help create the gooey center. Dates add a natural sweetness to this healthy snack. Use any leftover date mixture to patch any holes in the energy balls. Pack these bites in your lunchbox for a tasty morning or afternoon snack. By Melissa Gray Melissa Gray Instagram A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Melissa Gray trained in traditional French-style cooking, restaurant and front-of-house management. Since transitioning to recipe development and food styling in 2015, Melissa has developed over 1,500 original recipes and styled in over 300 photo shoots. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 16, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Joshua Hoggle Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 40 mins Servings: 15 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 10 pitted Medjool dates ⅓ cup salted dry-roasted peanuts plus 1 tablespoon finely chopped, divided ¼ cup smooth natural peanut butter plus 3 3/4 teaspoons, divided 1 tablespoon cocoa powder 2 tablespoons cocoa nibs Directions Place dates in a small bowl. Cover with hot water and soak, until softened, 5 to 10 minutes. Reserve 1 tablespoon of the soaking water; drain the dates and set aside. Pulse 1/3 cup peanuts in a food processor until coarsely chopped, about 8 pulses. Add the drained dates, 1/4 cup peanut butter, cocoa and the reserved soaking water; process until dough forms and pulls away from sides, about 30 seconds. Transfer the mixture to a small bowl. Stir in cocoa nibs until evenly distributed. Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Spoon 1 scant tablespoon date mixture onto a clean working surface; gently press into a 2-inch round (about 1/8-inch thick). Spoon 1/4 teaspoon peanut butter in the center of the round. Carefully pinch the date mixture around the peanut butter to seal; roll between your palms to form a smooth ball. Place on a serving plate. Repeat the process with the remaining date mixture and peanut butter. Sprinkle the balls with the remaining 1 tablespoon finely chopped peanuts. Cover and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour. For longer storage, transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 week. To make ahead Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 86 Calories 5g Fat 7g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 15 Calories 86 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 7g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 4g Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Folate 4mcg 1% Sodium 34mg 1% Calcium 8mg 1% Magnesium 9mg 2% Potassium 66mg 1% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved