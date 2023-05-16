This Greek Salad Omelet Wrap Is Packed with 17 Grams of Protein

How We Made This Diabetes-Appropriate

1. We used an omelet made from egg whites as a high-protein wrap, which eliminates the need for refined carbohydrates from a conventional flour tortilla. The egg-white-only wrap also limits calories and saturated fat. Too much saturated fat has been linked to an increased risk for heart disease.

2. We used less salt in the dressing in favor of using feta cheese and olives in the salad itself to boost the flavor and add some saltiness to the dish. Adding ingredients that contribute more flavor than plain salt alone is an easy way to cut back on your sodium intake. Excess sodium can increase the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

What is za'atar and what can I use as a substitute?

Za'atar is a Middle Eastern savory spice mixture that usually includes dried thyme, sesame seeds, ground sumac and salt. To substitute, just use 3/4 teaspoon dried thyme plus 1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds.

Can I use a liquid egg substitute instead of egg whites?

Yes! You'll need 3/4 cup liquid egg substitute in total, or 6 tablespoons per omelet. If you're using whole eggs, you can save the egg yolks—they are still a healthy option when used in moderation. (Learn what to do with leftover egg yolks here).

How can I make this ahead of time?

You can make the salad and the dressing a few hours ahead of time and store them separately in the refrigerator so you only have to make the wrap come dinnertime.

I'd prefer to use whole eggs; how many can I use instead?

You can use 2 whole eggs instead of the 3 egg whites; skip the almond flour if you do this.

I love the idea of an omelet wrap —what are some other things I can tuck inside of one?

We like how you think! Any stir-fry, salad or omelet filling would be delicious. They are delicate, so be sure not to overstuff them.

Can I use fresh herbs in the dressing?

Yes! Use 1 teaspoon of chopped fresh oregano or any herb of your choice.