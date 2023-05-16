Healthy Mealtime Recipes Healthy Breakfast & Brunch Recipes Breakfast Recipes with Eggs Healthy Omelet Recipes This Greek Salad Omelet Wrap Is Packed with 17 Grams of Protein Be the first to rate & review! Would you rather have a salad or a wrap for dinner? Wait, why not both! This protein-packed meal features Greek salad tucked into an egg-white wrap. It also makes for a delicious breakfast. By Vasudha Viswanath Vasudha Viswanath Facebook Instagram Website Vasudha Viswanath is the founder of We Ate Well, a community for foodies that focuses on eating mindfully and sustainably on a vegetarian diet. She is a lifelong vegetarian and passionate home cook. Her journey into eating healthy started with a doctor's note about her elevated blood sugar after a routine physical. Servings: 2 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Gluten-Free High-Protein Soy-Free Vegetarian How We Made This Diabetes-Appropriate 1. We used an omelet made from egg whites as a high-protein wrap, which eliminates the need for refined carbohydrates from a conventional flour tortilla. The egg-white-only wrap also limits calories and saturated fat. Too much saturated fat has been linked to an increased risk for heart disease. 2. We used less salt in the dressing in favor of using feta cheese and olives in the salad itself to boost the flavor and add some saltiness to the dish. Adding ingredients that contribute more flavor than plain salt alone is an easy way to cut back on your sodium intake. Excess sodium can increase the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease. Tips from the Test Kitchen What is za'atar and what can I use as a substitute? Za'atar is a Middle Eastern savory spice mixture that usually includes dried thyme, sesame seeds, ground sumac and salt. To substitute, just use 3/4 teaspoon dried thyme plus 1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds. Can I use a liquid egg substitute instead of egg whites? Yes! You'll need 3/4 cup liquid egg substitute in total, or 6 tablespoons per omelet. If you're using whole eggs, you can save the egg yolks—they are still a healthy option when used in moderation. (Learn what to do with leftover egg yolks here). How can I make this ahead of time? You can make the salad and the dressing a few hours ahead of time and store them separately in the refrigerator so you only have to make the wrap come dinnertime. I'd prefer to use whole eggs; how many can I use instead? You can use 2 whole eggs instead of the 3 egg whites; skip the almond flour if you do this. I love the idea of an omelet wrap —what are some other things I can tuck inside of one? We like how you think! Any stir-fry, salad or omelet filling would be delicious. They are delicate, so be sure not to overstuff them. Can I use fresh herbs in the dressing? Yes! Use 1 teaspoon of chopped fresh oregano or any herb of your choice. Ingredients Salad 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 teaspoon red-wine vinegar ½ teaspoon dried oregano ½ teaspoon ground pepper ⅛ teaspoon salt ½ cup crumbled or diced feta cheese (about 2 ounces) ½ English cucumber or 2 baby cucumbers, halved and thinly sliced ½ cup grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise ¼ cup diced green bell pepper ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion 4 Kalamata olives, pitted and sliced Omelet Wraps 6 egg whites 1 tablespoon blanched almond flour 1 teaspoon za'atar 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley Directions To prepare salad: Whisk oil, lemon juice, vinegar, oregano, pepper and salt together in a large bowl. Add feta, cucumber, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion and olives to the bowl with the dressing and toss to combine. To prepare wraps: Whisk egg whites, almond flour, za'atar and parsley together in a medium bowl until well combined. Coat a medium nonstick skillet with cooking spray; place over medium heat for 1 minute. Pour half of the egg-white mixture (about 1/2 cup) into the pan; swirl to coat the bottom fully. Cook, lifting the dry edges gently with a spatula so the liquid egg from the center flows to the sides, until the top is almost set, 1 to 2 minutes. Cover the pan and continue cooking until the egg is completely set, about 1 minute more. Use a large flexible spatula to carefully transfer the omelet to a plate. Repeat to make a second omelet. To assemble wraps: Spoon half the salad into the center of each omelet. Fold the bottom and sides to make a wrap. Use a 12-by-6-inch sheet of foil to wrap the bottom half of each wrap to hold it together. (Alternatively, fold the omelet in half over the filling.) Nutrition Facts (per serving) 195 Calories 3g Fat 36g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 195 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 36g 13% Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 3g 4% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Vitamin A 6IU 0% Vitamin C 7mg 8% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 2mcg 1% Vitamin K 5mcg 4% Sodium 295mg 13% Calcium 7mg 1% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 3mg 1% Potassium 23mg 0% 