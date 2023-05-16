Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Grain Recipes Healthy Rice Recipes This Cilantro-Lime Rice Is Better Than Chipotle's Be the first to rate & review! This bright and tangy cilantro-lime rice makes a great addition to tacos or burrito bowls—or enjoy this easy side dish paired with grilled chicken or shrimp. By Alena Jen Published on May 16, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup long-grain white rice, such as jasmine or basmati 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 medium clove garlic, minced 2 cups water ½ teaspoon salt ¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro 1 tablespoon grated lime zest 3 tablespoons lime juice Lime wedges for serving (optional) Directions Rinse rice in a fine-mesh strainer under cold water, stirring with your fingers, until the water runs clear, about 1 minute. Drain well. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the rice and garlic; cook, stirring often, until lightly toasted and fragrant, about 1 minute. Add water and salt; increase heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cover; simmer, undisturbed, until the water is almost absorbed and the rice is just tender, about 12 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand for 5 minutes. Add cilantro, lime zest and lime juice; fluff gently with a fork. Serve with lime wedges, if desired. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 195 Calories 3g Fat 36g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 195 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 36g 13% Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 3g 4% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Vitamin A 6IU 0% Vitamin C 7mg 8% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 2mcg 1% Vitamin K 5mcg 4% Sodium 295mg 13% Calcium 7mg 1% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 3mg 1% Potassium 23mg 0% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved