Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes Healthy Wrap & Roll Recipes This 3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap Will Become Your New Go-To Lunch An easy lunch is only three ingredients away with this cucumber Boursin wrap. Boursin spreadable cheese is flavorful and functional, as it holds the chopped cucumber in place as you roll up the wrap. You can slice and enjoy this easy sandwich right away, or pack it up for lunch. If you are saving it for later, pat the chopped cucumber with a paper towel to remove excess moisture. Published on May 15, 2023 Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Ingredients 1 8-inch whole-wheat tortilla 3 tablespoons Boursin cheese with garlic and herbs ½ cup finely chopped cucumber Directions Place tortilla on a clean work surface. Spread Boursin over the tortilla. Sprinkle evenly with cucumber. Roll up the tortilla and slice into 6 pieces. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 152 Calories 5g Fat 21g Carbs 6g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 152 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 21g 8% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 2g Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 9mg 3% Vitamin A 24IU 0% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Folate 5mcg 1% Vitamin K 2mcg 2% Sodium 338mg 15% Calcium 5mg 0% Magnesium 4mg 1% Potassium 45mg 1% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.