This 3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap Will Become Your New Go-To Lunch

Be the first to rate & review!

An easy lunch is only three ingredients away with this cucumber Boursin wrap. Boursin spreadable cheese is flavorful and functional, as it holds the chopped cucumber in place as you roll up the wrap. You can slice and enjoy this easy sandwich right away, or pack it up for lunch. If you are saving it for later, pat the chopped cucumber with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.

By
Carolyn Malcoun
Carolyn Malcoun
Carolyn Malcoun

As EatingWell's food editor, Carolyn Malcoun searches for cool farmers, chefs and other food stories to tell. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin and a culinary arts degree from New England Culinary Institute. She started at EatingWell as an intern in the Test Kitchen in 2005 and joined the editorial team soon after.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Cucumber Boursin Wrap
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 8-inch whole-wheat tortilla

  • 3 tablespoons Boursin cheese with garlic and herbs

  • ½ cup finely chopped cucumber

Directions

  1. Place tortilla on a clean work surface. Spread Boursin over the tortilla. Sprinkle evenly with cucumber. Roll up the tortilla and slice into 6 pieces.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

152 Calories
5g Fat
21g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 152
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 21g 8%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 6g 12%
Total Fat 5g 6%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 9mg 3%
Vitamin A 24IU 0%
Vitamin C 1mg 1%
Folate 5mcg 1%
Vitamin K 2mcg 2%
Sodium 338mg 15%
Calcium 5mg 0%
Magnesium 4mg 1%
Potassium 45mg 1%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Cucumber Salad Sandwich
This Cucumber Salad Sandwich Is a Light & Simple Lunch Idea
15 mins
Chicken-Quinoa Bowl with Strawberries & Pecans
23 High-Protein, Anti-Inflammatory Lunches
a photo of an open bag of salad
How to Keep Bagged Salad Fresh Longer
Cucumber Sandwich
16 Sandwich Recipes Perfect for Lunches This Spring
green goddess sandwich
21 High-Fiber Sandwich Recipes We Can't Stop Eating
green goddess sandwich
29 Healthy Sandwich Recipes to Pack for Work 
Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas
30 Days of Mediterranean Diet Lunches
a collage of recipe photos from the 45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
green goddess sandwich
21 High-Fiber Lunch Recipes Ready In 3 Steps or Less
Smashed Zucchini with Pesto & Burrata
25 Veggie Side Dishes You'll Want to Make Forever
Chickpea Tuna Salad
26 Cold Lunch Ideas for Teachers
Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing
21 High-Fiber Vegetarian Lunch Recipes
Meal-Prep Curried Chicken Bowls
16 Simple Meal Prep Ideas That Are Diabetes-Friendly
a collage of recipe photos of the 28 Weight Loss Recipes for Beginners
28 Weight-Loss Recipes for Beginners
a collage of some of the 20 Low Carb Lunch Ideas for Work That Will Actually Fill You Up
20 Low-Carb Lunch Ideas for Work That Will Actually Fill You Up
5238637.jpg
18 High-Fiber Lunches that Follow the Mediterranean Diet 