Sesame Peanut Noodles with Chicken & Zucchini Is a Dreamy Summer Dinner Idea

How We Made This Diabetes Appropriate

1. The benefits to eating vegetables are many, from helping to regulate blood sugar to reducing your risk of heart disease. (Check out the 10 Best Vegetables for Diabetes here.) Luckily, filling up your plate with veggies is easy with noodle-based dishes like this one. We swapped out some of the pasta in favor of zucchini noodles, which deliver a mild flavor and a similar texture to noodles. This stealthy technique keeps the serving size generous while keeping the carbs in check. Plus you'll be working toward the 2 to 4 cups of daily vegetable servings recommended for most Americans (the amount varies by age and sex).

2. We swapped out regular soy sauce for reduced-sodium soy sauce which helps cut back on sodium. When combined with other flavors like toasted sesame oil, ginger and garlic, you'll hardly register the difference. If you're watching your sodium and want to decrease it even further, opt for no-salt-added natural peanut butter.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

I have some leftover cooked chicken. Can I use that instead?

Absolutely. This dish is great if you have leftovers. Be aware however that adding leftover chicken that's been salted, or rotisserie chicken, can add sodium to the dish.

Can I spiralize my own zucchini?

Yes! You'll need about 6 cups, which is approximately 2 medium or 1 large.

My child has a peanut allergy. Can I substitute something else in place of the peanut butter?

Other nut butters, such as almond or cashew, will also work. If all nuts are out, opt for tahini or sun butter.

What's the best way to grate garlic and ginger?

The fine teeth of a good microplane grater do the best job at grating garlic and ginger. If you don't have a microplane, finely chopping or mincing is a good alternative.

Can I substitute ground ginger or ginger paste for the fresh ginger?

Yes. While fresh ginger delivers the best flavor, ginger paste and ground ginger can be used in its place. If you're using ground ginger, use just 1/2 teaspoon to avoid overwhelming the dish.

Can I make this ahead of time?

Yes. This dish can be enjoyed warm or cold. Hold it for 1 day in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Reheat in the microwave if desired.

How can I make this recipe gluten-free?

Thick rice noodles, like those used for pad thai, will work in place of the whole-wheat pasta. Also, be sure to swap out the soy sauce for tamari.