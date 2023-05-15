Healthy Recipes Healthy Sauce & Condiment Recipes The Best Homemade Aioli Be the first to rate & review! This creamy homemade garlic aioli is oh, so delicious. Adding the oils slowly and gradually helps the mixture hold its emulsion and not split. The more slowly you add the oil, the thicker the aioli will be. Conversely, faster pouring will yield a thinner aioli—but too fast and it will break. If it does break, don't panic. Just place a new egg yolk in a clean bowl and slowly whisk in the broken aioli until smooth and creamy. Use this homemade garlic aioli as a dipping sauce for crunchy vegetables, steamed artichokes or french fries, or as a sandwich spread. By Nicole Hopper Published on May 15, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 20 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 cloves garlic ¼ teaspoon salt 1 large egg yolk, at room temperature (see Tip) 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice ½ cup canola oil ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil Directions Place garlic on a cutting board and finely chop. Sprinkle the garlic with salt; use the flat side of a chef's knife to crush the garlic into a smooth paste. Transfer to a large bowl. Add egg yolk and lemon juice; whisk until smooth. Whisking constantly, slowly start adding canola oil drop by drop. When the mixture begins to emulsify and thicken, continue pouring the canola oil in a slow, thin, steady stream while whisking constantly. Gradually pour in olive oil, whisking constantly until the aioli is smooth, thick and creamy. Tip When a recipe calls for raw eggs, you can minimize the risk of foodborne illness by using pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs. Look for them in the refrigerator case near other whole eggs. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 101 Calories 11g Fat Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 20 Calories 101 % Daily Value * Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 9mg 3% Vitamin A 12IU 0% Vitamin D 2IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 1mcg 0% Vitamin K 4mcg 3% Sodium 30mg 1% Calcium 2mg 0% Potassium 4mg 0% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved