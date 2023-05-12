Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Cauliflower Recipes These Garlic-Butter Cauliflower Bites Taste Even Better Than Garlic Knots Be the first to rate & review! These garlic-butter cauliflower bites are inspired by the crowd-pleasing flavors of classic garlic knots. Here we ditch the bread in favor of cauliflower and use a combo of butter and extra-virgin olive oil for roasting that helps keep saturated fat in check. The combination of garlic and Parmesan cheese delivers on the classic savory flavor. Serve this easy side with roasted chicken or pork or enjoy as an appetizer with a side of marinara for dipping. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Website Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 12, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free High Fiber Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 large head cauliflower, stems and leaves removed, cut into 2-inch florets (about 3 lbs.) 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish 2 large cloves garlic, finely chopped ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, roughly chopped Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss cauliflower, butter, oil, Parmesan, garlic, salt and pepper in a large bowl until coated. Spread in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Roast, stirring halfway through, until tender and golden, 35 to 40 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley. Garnish with additional Parmesan, if desired. Equipment Parchment paper Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 142 Calories 9g Fat 13g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 142 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 13g 5% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 4g Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 16mg 5% Vitamin A 237IU 5% Vitamin C 111mg 123% Vitamin D 1IU 0% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 131mcg 33% Vitamin K 46mcg 38% Sodium 286mg 12% Calcium 111mg 9% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 37mg 9% Potassium 700mg 15% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved