20-Minute Creamy Lemon & Dill Skillet Chicken

This creamy lemon and dill skillet chicken recipe is a true crowd-pleaser and makes for a perfect weeknight dinner. Chicken cutlets cook quickly, taking this recipe from skillet to table in only 20 minutes. The drippings and fond from the pan are at the heart of the tangy, vibrant pan sauce that you serve with the chicken. Drizzle any extra over pasta, rice or mashed potatoes served on the side.

By Laura Kanya

Published on May 12, 2023

Active Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 20 mins
Servings: 4

Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free

Ingredients
4 (4 ounce) chicken cutlets
½ teaspoon ground pepper, divided
¼ teaspoon salt, divided
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 large shallot, finely chopped
1 large clove garlic, minced
½ cup low-sodium chicken broth
½ cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 small lemon, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons chopped dill, plus more for garnish

Directions
Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add the chicken; cook, turning once, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165°F, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

Add shallot and garlic to the pan; cook, stirring until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add broth; cook, stirring occasionally and scraping up the brown bits on the bottom of the pan, until reduced by half, 1 to 2 minutes.

Stir in cream, lemon juice, lemon slices and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt; simmer until slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the chicken, with any accumulated juices, and dill; turn to coat with the sauce. Sprinkle with additional dill, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
289 Calories
18g Fat
5g Carbs
27g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 289
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 5g 2%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 27g 54%
Total Fat 18g 23%
Saturated Fat 8g 40%
Cholesterol 117mg 39%
Vitamin A 499IU 10%
Vitamin C 10mg 11%
Vitamin D 20IU 5%
Vitamin E 1mg 9%
Folate 17mcg 4%
Vitamin K 2mcg 2%
Sodium 215mg 9%
Calcium 39mg 3%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 38mg 9%
Potassium 502mg 11%
Zinc 1mg 9%