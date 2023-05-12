20-Minute Creamy Lemon & Dill Skillet Chicken

Be the first to rate & review!

This creamy lemon and dill skillet chicken recipe is a true crowd-pleaser and makes for a perfect weeknight dinner. Chicken cutlets cook quickly, taking this recipe from skillet to table in only 20 minutes. The drippings and fond from the pan are at the heart of the tangy, vibrant pan sauce that you serve with the chicken. Drizzle any extra over pasta, rice or mashed potatoes served on the side.

By
Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya

Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Creamy Lemon & Dill Skillet Chicken
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 4 (4 ounce) chicken cutlets

  • ½ teaspoon ground pepper, divided

  • ¼ teaspoon salt, divided

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1 large shallot, finely chopped

  • 1 large clove garlic, minced

  • ½ cup low-sodium chicken broth

  • ½ cup heavy cream

  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

  • 1 small lemon, thinly sliced

  • 2 tablespoons chopped dill, plus more for garnish

Directions

  1. Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add the chicken; cook, turning once, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165°F, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

  2. Add shallot and garlic to the pan; cook, stirring until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add broth; cook, stirring occasionally and scraping up the brown bits on the bottom of the pan, until reduced by half, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in cream, lemon juice, lemon slices and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt; simmer until slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the chicken, with any accumulated juices, and dill; turn to coat with the sauce. Sprinkle with additional dill, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

289 Calories
18g Fat
5g Carbs
27g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 289
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 5g 2%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 27g 54%
Total Fat 18g 23%
Saturated Fat 8g 40%
Cholesterol 117mg 39%
Vitamin A 499IU 10%
Vitamin C 10mg 11%
Vitamin D 20IU 5%
Vitamin E 1mg 9%
Folate 17mcg 4%
Vitamin K 2mcg 2%
Sodium 215mg 9%
Calcium 39mg 3%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 38mg 9%
Potassium 502mg 11%
Zinc 1mg 9%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Creamy Skillet Chicken with Spinach & Mushrooms
Creamy Skillet Chicken with Spinach & Mushrooms
20 mins
Creamy Lemon Skillet Chicken
Creamy Lemon Skillet Chicken
20 mins
a recipe photo of the Creamy Jalapeño Skillet Chicken
Creamy Jalapeño Skillet Chicken
25 mins
a recipe photo of the Crispy Garlic Brown Sugar Chicken Thighs
Crispy Garlic-Brown Sugar Chicken Thighs
25 mins
Honey-Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes
Skillet Honey-Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes
40 mins
Spinach & Artichoke Smothered Chicken
Spinach & Artichoke Chicken
20 mins
Chicken Cutlets with Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce
Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
20 mins
Chicken Ballotine with Creamy Leek & Chestnut Stuffing
Chicken Ballotine with Creamy Leek & Chestnut Stuffing
2 hrs
20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Pesto Sauce
20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Pesto Sauce
20 mins
Skillet Sour Cream & Onion Chicken
Skillet Sour Cream & Onion Chicken
20 mins
four chicken thighs on a white plate
Lemon-Balsamic Chicken Thighs
25 mins
a recipe photo of the Steak au Poivre on a plate alongside some green beans
Steak au Poivre
30 mins
7804694.jpg
Skillet Chicken Breast & Broccoli with Mustard-Rosemary Pan Sauce
40 mins
Skillet Balsamic Chicken Thighs
Skillet Balsamic Chicken Thighs
35 mins
Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce for Two
Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce for Two
20 mins
7459542.jpg
Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken
20 mins