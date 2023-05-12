Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Healthy Fish Recipes Healthy Tuna Recipes The Best Tuna Salad Recipe for Sandwiches Be the first to rate & review! The tuna salad in this easy recipe has crunch from the celery and apple, which also delivers a hint of sweetness. We use Greek-style yogurt in place of mayonnaise to bind everything together and to add a tangy, creamy finish. You could take this up a notch and make it a "Waldorf tuna salad" by adding 2 tablespoons toasted chopped walnuts, 3 tablespoons quartered small grapes and 1 tablespoon additional Greek yogurt. Serve over a bed of greens or between two slices of whole-grain bread. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Website Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 12, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 2 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 5 ounce can no-salt light tuna in water, drained ¼ cup finely chopped apple 2 tablespoons finely chopped celery 1 tablespoon finely chopped red onion 3 tablespoons low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style 1 tablespoon finely chopped herbs, such as parsley, dill or chives 1 teaspoon lemon juice ⅛ teaspoon salt Pinch of ground pepper Directions Combine tuna, apple, celery, onion, yogurt, herbs, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 119 Calories 2g Fat 10g Carbs 18g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 119 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 10g 4% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 7g Protein 18g 36% Total Fat 2g 3% Cholesterol 25mg 8% Vitamin A 218IU 4% Vitamin C 7mg 8% Vitamin D 61IU 15% Folate 8mcg 2% Vitamin K 34mcg 28% Sodium 195mg 8% Calcium 10mg 1% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 5mg 1% Potassium 240mg 5% Vitamin B12 2mcg 83% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved