10-Minute Sesame Cucumber Salad

How We Made This Diabetes-Appropriate

Typically, Chinese and Japanese cucumber salads involve salting the cucumbers, which helps draw out the water and adds to the overall saltiness of the dish. To cut back on the sodium, we skipped that step and enhanced the flavor of the dressing with rice vinegar, toasted sesame oil, ginger and garlic instead. You won't miss the salt! We promise.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I substitute ground ginger or ginger paste for fresh ginger?

Ginger paste can be used in place of fresh, but we recommend skipping the ground ginger as its sharp taste will compete with the other flavors.

Can I make this ahead of time?

Cucumbers tend to lose water as they sit in a dressing, so this salad is at its best within an hour of assembly.

What do you serve with Sesame Cucumber Salad?

You can enjoy it on its own or serve it as a side to grilled chicken, shrimp or beef with brown rice. You can also use it as a topping for a grain salad.

I can't find Japanese or Persian cucumbers. Can I use other types?

Yes! English cucumbers or hothouse cucumbers are longer, thinner cucumbers with thin skin and fewer seeds and can be used as an alternative.