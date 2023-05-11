Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Squash Recipes Healthy Zucchini Recipes Smashed Zucchini with Lime, Cotija & Cilantro Be the first to rate & review! This smashed zucchini recipe is a great way to use up a bumper crop of fresh summer zucchini. Smashing the zucchini increases the surface area that absorbs the flavors of cilantro, cotija cheese and lime beautifully. If you can't find cotija cheese, feta cheese is a good substitute. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Website Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 11, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 medium zucchini, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch rounds 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 large clove garlic, grated 1 teaspoon lime zest 1 tablespoon lime juice ⅛ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon ground pepper ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper ⅓ cup crumbled cotija cheese 2 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh cilantro Directions Position 1 rack in lower third of oven and 1 rack 3 inches from the broiler; preheat to 425°F. Toss zucchini with oil, garlic, lime juice, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper in a large bowl until evenly coated. Arrange the zucchini in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast on the lower rack, rotating the pan halfway through, until tender-crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven; increase oven temperature to broil. Return the zucchini to the top rack; broil until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven. Lightly smash each zucchini round with the bottom of a small jar or bowl. Sprinkle with lime zest, cotija and cilantro. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 93 Calories 7g Fat 5g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 93 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 3g Protein 4g 8% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 11mg 4% Vitamin A 378IU 8% Vitamin C 23mg 26% Vitamin D 2IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 29mcg 7% Vitamin K 7mcg 6% Sodium 231mg 10% Calcium 106mg 8% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 25mg 6% Potassium 321mg 7% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved