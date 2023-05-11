Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes This Cucumber Salad Sandwich Is a Light & Simple Lunch Idea Be the first to rate & review! Who said you couldn't put a salad on a sandwich? Flavor this creamy cucumber filling with your favorite fresh herbs, tangy feta cheese and lemon. Salting the cucumber then patting it dry removes some of the moisture from the cucumber so the filling doesn't make the bread too soggy. If you like crispy bread, toast it first for extra crunch. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Website Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 11, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 2 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Healthy Pregnancy Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup chopped English cucumber ⅛ teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style 2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese 1 tablespoon herbs, such as dill, parsley or mint, chopped ¼ teaspoon lemon zest ½ teaspoon lemon juice ⅛ teaspoon ground pepper ½ cup alfalfa sprouts 4 slices whole-grain bread, toasted if desired 2 thin slices red onion Directions Stir together cucumber and salt in a medium bowl; let stand for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, combine yogurt, feta, herbs, lemon zest, lemon juice and pepper in a large bowl. Drain the cucumbers; spread on a paper towel and pat dry. Add to the yogurt mixture; stir until well coated. Divide sprouts between 2 bread slices. Spread cucumber salad on top of the sprouts. Top each with an onion slice and another bread slice; cut in half. Serve immediately. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 293 Calories 6g Fat 45g Carbs 16g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 293 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 45g 16% Dietary Fiber 8g 29% Total Sugars 10g Protein 16g 32% Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 10mg 3% Vitamin A 419IU 8% Vitamin C 10mg 11% Vitamin D 2IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 88mcg 22% Vitamin K 61mcg 51% Sodium 566mg 25% Calcium 185mg 14% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 95mg 23% Potassium 492mg 10% Zinc 2mg 18% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved