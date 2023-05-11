Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Burger Recipes The Best Vegan Burgers Be the first to rate & review! These nutty vegan burgers are held together by a combination of oats and flaxseed meal. When mixed with water, flaxseeds swell, making a nutritious binding agent similar to traditional eggs. The patties soften as they cook in the skillet, so be careful flipping them—they will firm up again as they cool. Serve with chips, zucchini fries and your favorite vegan dipping sauce. By Nicole Hopper Published on May 11, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. Ingredients 3 tablespoons water 1 tablespoon flaxseed meal 1 medium red onion 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 1 tablespoon yellow mustard seeds 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 (1 inch) piece fresh ginger, finely chopped 1 small fresh green chile pepper (such as serrano), seeded and finely chopped 2 teaspoons garam masala 1 teaspoon ground turmeric ¾ teaspoon salt ½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats or quick-cooking oats 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added chickpeas, drained and patted dry ½ cup packed fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, plus more for garnish ¼ cup matchstick carrots ¼ cup raw cashews ¼ cup vegan mayonnaise (optional) 4 whole-wheat burger buns, split 12 leaves butter lettuce 8 slices tomato Directions Stir water and flaxseed together in a small bowl until well combined; let stand until thickened, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, peel onion and cut in half lengthwise. Chop half of the onion (you'll have about 1/2 cup chopped). Slice the remaining half into half-moon slices (you'll have about 1/2 cup sliced). Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add mustard seeds; cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and beginning to pop, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the chopped onion, garlic, ginger and chile; cook, stirring often, until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Stir in garam masala, turmeric and salt; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Pulse oats in a food processor until ground into a rough meal, about 10 pulses. Add chickpeas, cilantro, carrots, cashews and the mustard seed-onion mixture. Pulse until well combined and beginning to pull away from the sides of the bowl, about 10 pulses, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add the flaxseed mixture; pulse until combined, 2 to 4 pulses. Transfer to a large bowl. Divide into 4 portions (about 1/2 cup each); shape each portion into a 4-inch patty (about 1/2 inch thick). Wipe the skillet clean. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil; heat over medium heat. Add the patties; cook until golden and crisp on both sides, about 4 minutes per side. If desired, spread vegan mayonnaise evenly over split bun halves. Place 3 lettuce leaves and 2 tomato slices on each bottom bun and place 1 patty on top. Top with the sliced onion. Garnish with additional cilantro, if desired. Replace top buns and serve. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 433 Calories 18g Fat 55g Carbs 14g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 433 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 55g 20% Dietary Fiber 11g 39% Total Sugars 8g Protein 14g 28% Total Fat 18g 23% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Vitamin A 2423IU 48% Vitamin C 12mg 13% Vitamin E 3mg 18% Folate 46mcg 12% Vitamin K 44mcg 37% Sodium 695mg 30% Calcium 147mg 11% Iron 4mg 22% Magnesium 112mg 27% Potassium 632mg 13% Zinc 2mg 18% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved