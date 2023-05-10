Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Grain Recipes Healthy Oat Recipes These No-Bake Granola Bars Are Super Easy to Make Be the first to rate & review! These no-bake homemade granola bars could not be easier to make. Dates, peanut butter and agave syrup create the glue that keeps everything sticking together. Toasting the oats and nuts gives these bars a fragrant, nutty flavor and helps loosen the skins from the hazelnuts, which can lend a bitter flavor if left on. If you can't find hazelnuts, walnuts, cashews or pecans can be used in their place. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Website Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 10, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. Ingredients 2 ½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats ¼ cup unsalted raw pepitas (pumpkin seed kernels) ⅓ cup unsalted raw hazelnuts 16 pitted Medjool dates, chopped ½ cup smooth natural peanut butter 3 tablespoons agave syrup ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 3 tablespoons dried currants 2 teaspoons chia seeds ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon salt Directions Position rack in center of oven; preheat to 350°F. Line an 8-inch-square baking pan with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on 2 sides. Spread oats and pepitas evenly on a small rimmed baking sheet. Spread hazelnuts on a separate small rimmed baking sheet. Bake both baking sheets on the center rack until golden and fragrant, 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes. Transfer the hazelnuts to a clean kitchen towel and rub to remove the majority of skins (discard the skins). Coarsely chop the nut; set aside. Place dates in a food processor; process until smooth, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add peanut butter, agave and vanilla; process until combined, about 30 seconds. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Add the toasted oats and pepitas, the chopped hazelnuts and currants, chia seeds, cinnamon and salt; stir to fully combine, using your hands if needed. Press the mixture evenly into the prepared baking pan. Freeze until firm, about 10 minutes. Using the parchment overhangs as handles, lift the bars out of the pan and place on a cutting board. Slice into 12 (2-by-2¾-inch) bars. Refrigerate in an airtight container until firm, about 1 hour, before serving. Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn To make ahead Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks. Equipment Parchment paper Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 285 Calories 10g Fat 44g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 285 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 44g 16% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 28g Added Sugars 4g 8% Protein 7g 14% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Vitamin A 51IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 11mcg 3% Vitamin K 2mcg 2% Sodium 84mg 4% Calcium 51mg 4% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 59mg 14% Potassium 355mg 8% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved