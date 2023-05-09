Healthy Recipes Healthy Sauce & Condiment Recipes Healthy Sauce Recipes Chipotle Sauce: Your New Favorite Condiment Be the first to rate & review! Drizzle this creamy chipotle sauce over tacos or burrito bowls, or enjoy it as a dip for quesadillas, french fries or fresh veggies. You can easily adjust the heat level by using more or less chipotle peppers. The optional honey also helps tame the heat and adds a hint of sweetness. By Nicole Hopper Published on May 9, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 10 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup whole-milk plain strained yogurt (such as Greek-style) ⅓ cup sour cream 2 - 3 canned chipotle peppers in adobo plus 1 tablespoon adobo sauce ¼ cup packed fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice 1 teaspoon honey (optional) 1 clove garlic ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground cumin Directions Combine yogurt, sour cream, chipotles to taste, adobo, cilantro, lime juice, honey (if using), garlic, salt and cumin in a food processor. Process until the mixture is well combined and creamy and the cilantro is very finely chopped, 45 seconds to 1 minute. Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn To make ahead Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 28 Calories 2g Fat 1g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 28 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Total Sugars 1g Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 5mg 2% Vitamin A 104IU 2% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Folate 1mcg 0% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 144mg 6% Calcium 21mg 2% Magnesium 2mg 0% Potassium 31mg 1% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved